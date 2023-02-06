At the 2023 Monster Energy AMA Supercross 250SX East Region race, it was Honda HRC’s Hunter Lawrence who struck first. The Australian got the holeshot but was quickly challenged by AMA Supercross rookie Tom Vialle, who took the lead. On the third full lap, Lawrence made a pass for the lead stick, as the #96 Honda machine went on to lead the final 16 laps and claim the first main event win of the new championship. However, it was not always a guarantee for Hunter, who had small—but significant—injuries early in his time in the U.S. That changed in 2022, as Hunter stayed healthy and got the ball rolling, clicking off race wins and podiums.

Now, with Jett Lawrence leading the 250SX West Region standings after the first three events of their season and Hunter now leading the standings after the first East Region race, both brothers are in the lead of their respective championships at the same time.

After the race, Lawrence spoke to the media via the post-race press conference.

Hunter, first question, is the goal to win title or would you rather beat your brother in an East/West Showdown?

Hunter Lawrence: I’d say both!

There was a scary moment off the start, you got pushed off the track over a triple by Tom Vialle. What happened there?

I got pretty lucky, normally when you go off the track, you wash the front on the boards or the concrete or something. I think I got pretty lucky on that one. It was cool to pass the Euro guy in the sand section. [Laughs] That did feel good.