Monster Energy AMA Supercross
Round 4 (of 17) — NRG Stadium — Houston, Texas
250SX East Region
Supercross
Houston - 250SX East Main EventFebruary 4, 2023
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Hunter Lawrence
|16:42.644
|18 Laps
|53.082
|Landsborough
|Honda CRF250R
|2
|Max Anstie
|16:50.047
|+7.403
|53.604
|Newbury, England
|Honda CRF250R
|3
|Jordon Smith
|16:52.815
|+10.171
|53.722
|Belmont, NC
|Yamaha YZ250F
|4
|Haiden Deegan
|17:01.654
|+19.010
|54.174
|Temecula, CA
|Yamaha YZ250F
|5
|Jeremy Martin
|17:02.976
|+20.332
|54.073
|Millville, MN
|Yamaha YZ250F
|6
|Michael Mosiman
|17:04.338
|+21.694
|54.266
|Sebastopol, CA
|GasGas MC 250F
|7
|Tom Vialle
|17:09.512
|+26.868
|53.957
|KTM 250 SX-F
|8
|Chance Hymas
|17:24.921
|+42.277
|54.669
|Pocatello, ID
|Honda CRF250R
|9
|Cullin Park
|17:27.995
|+45.351
|55.327
|Clermont, FL
|Honda CRF250R
|10
|Chris Blose
|17:32.491
|+49.847
|55.315
|Phoenix, AZ
|Kawasaki KX250
450SX
Supercross
Houston - 450SX Main EventFebruary 4, 2023
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Eli Tomac
|21:04.367
|23 Laps
|52.308
|Cortez, CO
|Yamaha YZ450F
|2
|Chase Sexton
|21:07.620
|+3.253
|52.014
|La Moille, IL
|Honda CRF450R
|3
|Jason Anderson
|21:16.775
|+12.408
|52.799
|Edgewood, NM
|Kawasaki KX450SR
|4
|Aaron Plessinger
|21:21.724
|+17.357
|52.534
|Hamilton, OH
|KTM 450 SX-F
|5
|Cooper Webb
|21:28.960
|+24.593
|52.664
|Newport, NC
|KTM 450 SX-F
|6
|Justin Barcia
|21:35.603
|+31.236
|52.575
|Monroe, NY
|GasGas MC 450F
|7
|Justin Cooper
|21:37.566
|+33.199
|53.345
|Cold Spring Harbor, NY
|Yamaha YZ450F
|8
|Ken Roczen
|21:39.019
|+34.652
|53.689
|Mattstedt
|Suzuki RM-Z450
|9
|Joey Savatgy
|21:41.343
|+36.976
|53.829
|Thomasville, GA
|Kawasaki KX450SR
|10
|Adam Cianciarulo
|21:44.698
|+40.331
|53.064
|Port Orange, FL
|Kawasaki KX450SR
Championship Standings
250SX East Region
Supercross
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Hunter Lawrence
|Landsborough
|26
|2
|Max Anstie
|Newbury, England
|23
|3
|Jordon Smith
|Belmont, NC
|21
|4
|Haiden Deegan
|Temecula, CA
|19
|5
|Jeremy Martin
|Millville, MN
|18
|6
|Michael Mosiman
|Sebastopol, CA
|17
|7
|Tom Vialle
|16
|8
|Chance Hymas
|Pocatello, ID
|15
|9
|Cullin Park
|Clermont, FL
|14
|10
|Chris Blose
|Phoenix, AZ
|13
250SX West Region
Supercross
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Jett Lawrence
|Landsborough
|75
|2
|Cameron McAdoo
|Sioux City, IA
|59
|3
|R.J. Hampshire
|Hudson, FL
|58
|4
|Mitchell Oldenburg
|Alvord, TX
|54
|5
|Stilez Robertson
|Bakersfield, CA
|52
|6
|Enzo Lopes
|Rio Grande do Sul
|46
|7
|Phil Nicoletti
|Cochecton, NY
|44
|8
|Derek Kelley
|Riverside, CA
|43
|9
|Levi Kitchen
|Washougal, WA
|42
|10
|Dylan Walsh
|37
450SX
Supercross
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Eli Tomac
|Cortez, CO
|95
|2
|Chase Sexton
|La Moille, IL
|88
|3
|Cooper Webb
|Newport, NC
|83
|4
|Jason Anderson
|Edgewood, NM
|76
|5
|Ken Roczen
|Mattstedt
|73
|6
|Justin Barcia
|Monroe, NY
|65
|7
|Aaron Plessinger
|Hamilton, OH
|64
|8
|Dylan Ferrandis
|Avignon
|56
|9
|Adam Cianciarulo
|Port Orange, FL
|56
|10
|Joey Savatgy
|Thomasville, GA
|53
General Tire Arenacross Outlaws
Round 14 (of 16) — Memphis, Tennessee
250 Pro
450 Pro
250 Pro
450 Pro
Michael Hicks claimed his fourth consecutive General Tire Arenacross Outlaws title. He then drove over the night and finished 19th in the Houston Supercross 250SX main event the following day.
2023 Magna1 Motorsports AMA National Enduro Series
Round 1 — Sumter, South Carolina Sumter National Enduro
Overall Results
1. Grant Baylor (KAW)
2. Ryder Lafferty (GG)
3. Josh Toth (KTM)
4. Liam Draper (Yam)
5. Craig Delong (Hsq)
6. Mike Witkowski (Hon)
7. Steward Baylor (KTM)
8. Thorn Devlin (GG)
9. Evan Smith (Bet)
10. Ben Kelley (KTM)
FIM SuperEnduro World Championship
Round 3 (of 6) — Budapest, Hungary
Prestige Class Overall
1. Billy Bolt 184 pts
2. Jonny WALKER 158 pts
3. Cody Webb 124 pts
4. Taddy Blazusiak 105 pts
5. Cooper ABBOTT 90 pts
Prestige Class Championship Standings
Other Championship Standings
AMA ARENACROSS CHAMPIONSHIP
Through Round 6 (of 14)
AX Pro Championship Standings
US Sprint Enduro Series
Through Round 1 — Hamer, South Carolina
OVERALL RESULTS
- Johnny Girroir (KTM)
- Zach Osborne (Yam)
- Josh Toth (GG)
- Layne Michael (GG)
- Cody Barnes (Hon)
- Angus Riordan (KTM)
- Thad Duvall (GG)
- Ruy Barbosa (Hon)
- Bubz Tasha (KTM)
- Dominik Morse (Hsq)
