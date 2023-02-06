Results Archive
Wake-Up Call

Wake-Up Call

February 6, 2023 9:30am
by:

Monster Energy AMA Supercross

Round 4 (of 17) — NRG Stadium — Houston, Texas

250SX East Region

Supercross

Houston - 250SX East Main Event

February 4, 2023
NRG Stadium
Houston, TX United States
RiderTimeIntervalBest Lap Hometown Bike
1Hunter Lawrence 16:42.64418 Laps53.082 Landsborough Australia Honda CRF250R
2Max Anstie 16:50.047+7.40353.604 Newbury, England United Kingdom Honda CRF250R
3Jordon Smith 16:52.815+10.17153.722 Belmont, NC United States Yamaha YZ250F
4Haiden Deegan 17:01.654+19.01054.174 Temecula, CA United States Yamaha YZ250F
5Jeremy Martin 17:02.976+20.33254.073 Millville, MN United States Yamaha YZ250F
6Michael Mosiman 17:04.338+21.69454.266 Sebastopol, CA United States GasGas MC 250F
7Tom Vialle 17:09.512+26.86853.957 France KTM 250 SX-F
8Chance Hymas 17:24.921+42.27754.669 Pocatello, ID United States Honda CRF250R
9Cullin Park 17:27.995+45.35155.327 Clermont, FL United States Honda CRF250R
10Chris Blose 17:32.491+49.84755.315 Phoenix, AZ United States Kawasaki KX250
Full Results
Hunter Lawrence (Honda)
Hunter Lawrence (Honda) Align Media
The 2023 Houston Supercross 250SX overall podium: Hunter Lawrence (Honda), Max Anstie (Honda), and Jordon Smith (Yamaha).
The 2023 Houston Supercross 250SX overall podium: Hunter Lawrence (Honda), Max Anstie (Honda), and Jordon Smith (Yamaha). Align Media

450SX

Supercross

Houston - 450SX Main Event

February 4, 2023
NRG Stadium
Houston, TX United States
RiderTimeIntervalBest Lap Hometown Bike
1Eli Tomac 21:04.36723 Laps52.308 Cortez, CO United States Yamaha YZ450F
2Chase Sexton 21:07.620+3.25352.014 La Moille, IL United States Honda CRF450R
3Jason Anderson 21:16.775+12.40852.799 Edgewood, NM United States Kawasaki KX450SR
4Aaron Plessinger 21:21.724+17.35752.534 Hamilton, OH United States KTM 450 SX-F
5Cooper Webb 21:28.960+24.59352.664 Newport, NC United States KTM 450 SX-F
6Justin Barcia 21:35.603+31.23652.575 Monroe, NY United States GasGas MC 450F
7Justin Cooper 21:37.566+33.19953.345 Cold Spring Harbor, NY United States Yamaha YZ450F
8Ken Roczen 21:39.019+34.65253.689 Mattstedt Germany Suzuki RM-Z450
9Joey Savatgy 21:41.343+36.97653.829 Thomasville, GA United States Kawasaki KX450SR
10Adam Cianciarulo 21:44.698+40.33153.064 Port Orange, FL United States Kawasaki KX450SR
Full Results
Eli Tomac (Yamaha)
Eli Tomac (Yamaha) Align Media
The 2023 Houston Supercross 450SX main event podium: Eli Tomac (Yamaha), Chase Sexton (Honda), and Jason Anderson (Kawasaki).
 Align Media

Championship Standings

250SX East Region

Supercross

250SX East Standings - 2023

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Hunter Lawrence Landsborough Australia26
2Max Anstie Newbury, England United Kingdom23
3Jordon Smith Belmont, NC United States21
4Haiden Deegan Temecula, CA United States19
5Jeremy Martin Millville, MN United States18
6Michael Mosiman Sebastopol, CA United States17
7Tom Vialle France16
8Chance Hymas Pocatello, ID United States15
9Cullin Park Clermont, FL United States14
10Chris Blose Phoenix, AZ United States13
Full Standings

250SX West Region

Supercross

250SX West Standings - 2023

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Jett Lawrence Landsborough Australia75
2Cameron McAdoo Sioux City, IA United States59
3R.J. Hampshire Hudson, FL United States58
4Mitchell Oldenburg Alvord, TX United States54
5Stilez Robertson Bakersfield, CA United States52
6Enzo Lopes Rio Grande do Sul Brazil46
7Phil Nicoletti Cochecton, NY United States44
8Derek Kelley Riverside, CA United States43
9Levi Kitchen Washougal, WA United States42
10Dylan Walsh United Kingdom37
Full Standings

450SX

Supercross

450SX Standings - 2023

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Eli Tomac Cortez, CO United States95
2Chase Sexton La Moille, IL United States88
3Cooper Webb Newport, NC United States83
4Jason Anderson Edgewood, NM United States76
5Ken Roczen Mattstedt Germany73
6Justin Barcia Monroe, NY United States65
7Aaron Plessinger Hamilton, OH United States64
8Dylan Ferrandis Avignon France56
9Adam Cianciarulo Port Orange, FL United States56
10Joey Savatgy Thomasville, GA United States53
Full Standings

General Tire Arenacross Outlaws

Round 14 (of 16) — Memphis, Tennessee

250 Pro

450 Pro

250 Pro

450 Pro

Michael Hicks claimed his fourth consecutive General Tire Arenacross Outlaws title. He then drove over the night and finished 19th in the Houston Supercross 250SX main event the following day.

2023 Magna1 Motorsports AMA National Enduro Series

Round 1 Sumter, South Carolina Sumter National Enduro

Overall Results

1. Grant Baylor (KAW)
2. Ryder Lafferty (GG)
3. Josh Toth (KTM)
4. Liam Draper (Yam)
5. Craig Delong (Hsq)
6. Mike Witkowski (Hon)
7. Steward Baylor (KTM)
8. Thorn Devlin (GG)
9. Evan Smith (Bet)
10. Ben Kelley (KTM)

Grant Baylor (Kawasaki)
Grant Baylor (Kawasaki) Shan Moore

FIM SuperEnduro World Championship 

Round 3 (of 6)  — Budapest, Hungary

Prestige Class Overall

1. Billy Bolt 184 pts
2. Jonny WALKER 158 pts
3. Cody Webb 124 pts
4. Taddy Blazusiak 105 pts
5. Cooper ABBOTT 90 pts

Prestige Class Championship Standings

Other Championship Standings

AMA ARENACROSS CHAMPIONSHIP

Through Round 6 (of 14)

AX Pro Championship Standings

US Sprint Enduro Series

Through Round 1 — Hamer, South Carolina

OVERALL RESULTS

  1. Johnny Girroir (KTM)
  2. Zach Osborne (Yam)
  3. Josh Toth (GG)
  4. Layne Michael (GG)
  5. Cody Barnes (Hon)
  6. Angus Riordan (KTM)
  7. Thad Duvall (GG)
  8. Ruy Barbosa (Hon)
  9. Bubz Tasha (KTM)
  10. Dominik Morse (Hsq)

