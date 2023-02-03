Main image courtesy of Muc-Off/FXR/ClubMX Yamaha
The 2023 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship will be in action this weekend on Saturday, February 4, at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas. This race will be the first 250SX East Region round and will also be a KTM Juniors round. Being that it is an East Coast race, the race day action will start sooner both for qualifying and for the night show.
Action kicks off in the morning with live qualifying coverage beginning at 2:30 p.m. ET/11:30 a.m. PST on Peacock. Peacock will carry live coverage of the Houston Supercross night show beginning at 8 p.m. EST/5 p.m. PST. That noise you hear is all of the people on the East Coast rejoicing!
CNBC will also have a Monday re-air of the Houston Supercross night show that will happen at 1 a.m. EST Monday/10 p.m. PST Sunday.
HoustonKTM Junior Supercross
Saturday, February 4
International
International viewers can stream the race live and watch on-demand with the SuperMotocross Video Pass. Again, this is only available for international fans outside of the U.S.
2023 Standings
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Eli Tomac
|Cortez, CO
|69
|2
|Chase Sexton
|La Moille, IL
|65
|3
|Cooper Webb
|Newport, NC
|65
|4
|Ken Roczen
|Mattstedt
|58
|5
|Jason Anderson
|Edgewood, NM
|55
2023 Souvenir Program
View the 2023 Monster Energy AMA Supercross souvenir program.
Houston Supercross 250SX Entry List
Houston - 250SX East Provisional Entry ListFebruary 4, 2023
|Number
|Rider
|Hometown
|Bike
|6
|Jeremy Martin
|Millville, MN
|Yamaha YZ250F
|29
|Nate Thrasher
|Livingston, TN
|Yamaha YZ250F
|31
|Michael Mosiman
|Sebastopol, CA
|GasGas MC 250F
|50
|Marshal Weltin
|Ubly, MI
|Suzuki RM-Z250
|57
|Chris Blose
|Phoenix, AZ
|Kawasaki KX250
Houston Supercross 450SX Entry List
Houston - 450SX Provisional Entry ListFebruary 4, 2023
|Number
|Rider
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Eli Tomac
|Cortez, CO
|Yamaha YZ450F
|2
|Cooper Webb
|Newport, NC
|KTM 450 SX-F
|7
|Aaron Plessinger
|Hamilton, OH
|KTM 450 SX-F
|9
|Adam Cianciarulo
|Port Orange, FL
|Kawasaki KX450SR
|11
|Kyle Chisholm
|Clearwater, FL
|Suzuki RM-Z450
250SX East Region Championship Guide
NRG Stadium
NRG Pkwy
Houston, TX 77054
Practice & Qualifying — 2:30 p.m. EST/11:30 a.m. PST
Main Event — 8 p.m. EST/5 p.m. PST
Get tickets to the Houston Supercross.
Track Map
ANIMATED TRACK MAP
Video courtesy of Monster Energy AMA Supercross
RACE DAY SCHEDULE
Houston Supercross Race Weekend Schedule
*Note: All times on the race day schedule are local to Houston, Texas.
Saturday, February 4, 2023