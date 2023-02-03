Results Archive
Arenacross
Guthrie
Articles
Supercross
San Diego
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Justin Barcia
Full Results
250SX West Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. R.J. Hampshire
  3. Cameron McAdoo
Full Results
Arenacross
Guthrie
Articles
Supercross
Anaheim 2
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Jason Anderson
  3. Ken Roczen
Full Results
250SX West Results
  1. Levi Kitchen
  2. Jett Lawrence
  3. Stilez Robertson
Full Results
Live Now
Arenacross
Reno
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
Houston
Sat Feb 4
Articles
Upcoming
Arenacross
Denver
Fri Feb 10
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
Tampa
Sat Feb 11
Articles
Full Schedule
How to Watch: Houston

How to Watch Houston

February 3, 2023 12:00pm
by:

Main image courtesy of Muc-Off/FXR/ClubMX Yamaha

The 2023 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship will be in action this weekend on Saturday, February 4, at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas. This race will be the first 250SX East Region round and will also be a KTM Juniors round. Being that it is an East Coast race, the race day action will start sooner both for qualifying and for the night show.

Action kicks off in the morning with live qualifying coverage beginning at 2:30 p.m. ET/11:30 a.m. PST on PeacockPeacock will carry live coverage of the Houston Supercross night show beginning at 8 p.m. EST/5 p.m. PST. That noise you hear is all of the people on the East Coast rejoicing!

CNBC will also have a Monday re-air of the Houston Supercross night show that will happen at 1 a.m. EST Monday/10 p.m. PST Sunday.

Below is everything you need for the weekend.

TV | ONLINE SCHEDULE

Supercross TV Schedule

International

International viewers can stream the race live and watch on-demand with the SuperMotocross Video Pass. Again, this is only available for international fans outside of the U.S.

2023 Standings

Supercross

450SX Standings - 2023

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Eli Tomac Cortez, CO United States69
2Chase Sexton La Moille, IL United States65
3Cooper Webb Newport, NC United States65
4Ken Roczen Mattstedt Germany58
5Jason Anderson Edgewood, NM United States55
Full Standings

Other Links

2023 Souvenir Program

View the 2023 Monster Energy AMA Supercross souvenir program.

General

Supercross Live Timing

2023 AMA National Numbers

2023 450SX Team Guide

Related: PulpMX Fantasy AMA Supercross Sign Ups Now Open

Houston Supercross

Houston Supercross Race Center

Houston Supercross Injury Report

Houston Supercross KTM Juniors Entry List

Houston Supercross 250SX Entry List

Supercross

Houston - 250SX East Provisional Entry List

February 4, 2023
NRG Stadium
Houston, TX United States
NumberRider Hometown Bike
6Jeremy Martin Millville, MN United States Yamaha YZ250F
29Nate Thrasher Livingston, TN United States Yamaha YZ250F
31Michael Mosiman Sebastopol, CA United States GasGas MC 250F
50Marshal Weltin Ubly, MI United States Suzuki RM-Z250
57Chris Blose Phoenix, AZ United States Kawasaki KX250
Complete Entry List

Houston Supercross 450SX Entry List

Supercross

Houston - 450SX Provisional Entry List

February 4, 2023
NRG Stadium
Houston, TX United States
NumberRider Hometown Bike
1Eli Tomac Cortez, CO United States Yamaha YZ450F
2Cooper Webb Newport, NC United States KTM 450 SX-F
7Aaron Plessinger Hamilton, OH United States KTM 450 SX-F
9Adam Cianciarulo Port Orange, FL United States Kawasaki KX450SR
11Kyle Chisholm Clearwater, FL United States Suzuki RM-Z450
Complete Entry List

250SX East Region Championship Guide

FOLLOW

Racer X

Twitter — @racerxonline
Instagram — @racerxonline
Facebook — @racerxonline
YouTube — Racer X Motocross & Supercross News

OTHER INFO

NRG Stadium
NRG Pkwy
Houston, TX 77054

Practice & Qualifying — 2:30 p.m. EST/11:30 a.m. PST
Main Event — 8 p.m. EST/5 p.m. PST

TICKETS

Get tickets to the Houston Supercross.

Track Map

The 2023 Houston Supercross layout.
The 2023 Houston Supercross layout. Feld Motor Sports

ANIMATED TRACK MAP

Video courtesy of Monster Energy AMA Supercross

RACE DAY SCHEDULE

Houston Supercross Race Weekend Schedule

*Note: All times on the race day schedule are local to Houston, Texas.

Saturday, February 4, 2023

2023 Houston SX Schedule
2023 Houston SX Schedule AMA
Read Now
April 2023 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The April 2023 Digital Issue Availalbe Now