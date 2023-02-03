Main image courtesy of Muc-Off/FXR/ClubMX Yamaha

The 2023 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship will be in action this weekend on Saturday, February 4, at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas. This race will be the first 250SX East Region round and will also be a KTM Juniors round. Being that it is an East Coast race, the race day action will start sooner both for qualifying and for the night show.

Action kicks off in the morning with live qualifying coverage beginning at 2:30 p.m. ET/11:30 a.m. PST on Peacock. Peacock will carry live coverage of the Houston Supercross night show beginning at 8 p.m. EST/5 p.m. PST. That noise you hear is all of the people on the East Coast rejoicing!

CNBC will also have a Monday re-air of the Houston Supercross night show that will happen at 1 a.m. EST Monday/10 p.m. PST Sunday.

Below is everything you need for the weekend.