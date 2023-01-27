Results Archive
Arenacross
Guthrie
Articles
Supercross
San Diego
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Justin Barcia
Full Results
250SX West Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. R.J. Hampshire
  3. Cameron McAdoo
Full Results
Arenacross
Guthrie
Articles
Live Now
Supercross
Anaheim 2
Articles
Upcoming
Arenacross
Reno
Fri Feb 3
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
Houston
Sat Feb 4
Articles
Upcoming
Arenacross
Denver
Fri Feb 10
Articles
Full Schedule

Listen: PulpMX Fantasy Anaheim 2 Supercross Preview Podcast

January 27, 2023 2:45pm | by:
Listen: PulpMX Fantasy Anaheim 2 Supercross Preview Podcast

Steve Matthes and the PulpMX Fantasy crew preview the Anaheim 2 Supercross of the 17-round Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship and give us their lock of the week.

Listen to the PulpMX Fantasy Anaheim 2 Supercross preview podcast file directly or listen to the embed below.

The San Diego Supercross top PulpMX Fantasy points earning riders:

250SX Class

Pierce Brown | 5th in the main event | 38 points
Hunter Yoder | 14th in the main event | 38 points

450SX Class

Josh Cartwright| 18th in the main event | 46 points

Note: 52 is the max PulpMX Fantasy score a rider can gain on any weekend.

PulpMX Fantasy is free to play but if you want the opportunity to win prizes, sign up for the Championship League. Visit pulpmxfantasy.com to sign up today!

Related: 2023 PulpMX Fantasy AMA Supercross Sign-Ups Now Open

Read Now
March 2023 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The March 2023 Digital Issue Availalbe Now