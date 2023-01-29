Results Archive
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Justin Barcia
Full Results
250SX West Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. R.J. Hampshire
  3. Cameron McAdoo
Full Results
450SX Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Jason Anderson
  3. Ken Roczen
Full Results
250SX West Results
  1. Levi Kitchen
  2. Jett Lawrence
  3. Stilez Robertson
Full Results
Weege Show: Anaheim 2 SX Post-Race Recap

January 29, 2023 4:05am | by: &

Jason Weigandt hosts and takes you through a wild night of Triple Crown racing in Anaheim. Hear some insights from the podium finishers in both the 250SX and 450SX classes as well as Weege's takes on some of the key moments of the night. Then we throw it out to Kellen Brauer who was on the ground at Anaheim to check out the atmosphere from a post race walk and talk through the pits.

The Weege Show is brought to you by RaceTech.com's Gold Valves. Plusher, better bottoming resistance, more traction, and it's all made in the USA.

