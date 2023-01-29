Watch: Anaheim 2 Supercross Main Event Highlights
January 29, 2023 8:00am | by: Kellen Brauer
Video highlights from the third round of the 2023 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship. The 2023 Anaheim 2 Supercross was the first Triple Crown race of the 2023 season and was the third round of the 17-round AMA Supercross season and the third round of the all-new 31-round SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX).
Video courtesy of Monster Energy Supercross and NBC Motorsports
Anaheim 2 Supercross
250SX West Region Recap and Highlights
450SX Recap and Highlights
2023 SMX Insider Post Race Show Anaheim 2
Main Event Results
250SX West Region
Supercross
Anaheim 2 (A2) - 250SX WestJanuary 28, 2023
|Rider
|Hometown
|Position
|Bike
|1
|Levi Kitchen
|Washougal, WA United States
|4 - 2 - 2
|Yamaha YZ250F
|2
|Jett Lawrence
|Landsborough Australia
|3 - 6 - 1
|Honda CRF250R
|3
|Stilez Robertson
|Bakersfield, CA United States
|6 - 1 - 3
|Yamaha YZ250F
|4
|Mitchell Oldenburg
|Alvord, TX United States
|5 - 4 - 6
|Honda CRF250R
|5
|Max Vohland
|Sacramento, CA United States
|7 - 8 - 4
|KTM 250 SX-F
450SX
Supercross
Anaheim 2 (A2) - 450SXJanuary 28, 2023
|Rider
|Hometown
|Position
|Bike
|1
|Chase Sexton
|La Moille, IL United States
|1 - 5 - 1
|Honda CRF450R
|2
|Jason Anderson
|Edgewood, NM United States
|5 - 1 - 3
|Kawasaki KX450SR
|3
|Ken Roczen
|Mattstedt Germany
|2 - 3 - 4
|Suzuki RM-Z450
|4
|Cooper Webb
|Newport, NC United States
|7 - 4 - 2
|KTM 450 SX-F
|5
|Dylan Ferrandis
|Avignon France
|4 - 6 - 5
|Yamaha YZ450F
Championship Standings
250SX West Region
Supercross
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Jett Lawrence
|Landsborough
|75
|2
|Cameron McAdoo
|Sioux City, IA
|59
|3
|R.J. Hampshire
|Hudson, FL
|58
|4
|Mitchell Oldenburg
|Alvord, TX
|54
|5
|Stilez Robertson
|Bakersfield, CA
|52
450SX
Supercross
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Eli Tomac
|Cortez, CO
|69
|2
|Chase Sexton
|La Moille, IL
|65
|3
|Cooper Webb
|Newport, NC
|65
|4
|Ken Roczen
|Mattstedt
|58
|5
|Jason Anderson
|Edgewood, NM
|55