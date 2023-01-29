Video highlights from the third round of the 2023 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship. The 2023 Anaheim 2 Supercross was the first Triple Crown race of the 2023 season and was the third round of the 17-round AMA Supercross season and the third round of the all-new 31-round SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX).

Video courtesy of Monster Energy Supercross and NBC Motorsports

Anaheim 2 Supercross

250SX West Region Recap and Highlights