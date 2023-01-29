Results Archive
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Justin Barcia
Full Results
250SX West Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. R.J. Hampshire
  3. Cameron McAdoo
Full Results
450SX Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Jason Anderson
  3. Ken Roczen
Full Results
250SX West Results
  1. Levi Kitchen
  2. Jett Lawrence
  3. Stilez Robertson
Full Results
Watch: Anaheim 2 Supercross Main Event Highlights

January 29, 2023 8:00am | by:
Video highlights from the third round of the 2023 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship. The 2023 Anaheim 2 Supercross was the first Triple Crown race of the 2023 season and was the third round of the 17-round AMA Supercross season and the third round of the all-new 31-round SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX).

Video courtesy of Monster Energy Supercross and NBC Motorsports

Anaheim 2 Supercross

250SX West Region Recap and Highlights

450SX Recap and Highlights

2023 SMX Insider Post Race Show Anaheim 2

Main Event Results

250SX West Region

Supercross

Anaheim 2 (A2) - 250SX West

January 28, 2023
Angel Stadium
Anaheim, CA United States
Rider Hometown Position Bike
1Levi Kitchen Levi Kitchen Washougal, WA United States United States4 - 2 - 2 Yamaha YZ250F
2Jett Lawrence Jett Lawrence Landsborough Australia Australia3 - 6 - 1 Honda CRF250R
3Stilez Robertson Stilez Robertson Bakersfield, CA United States United States6 - 1 - 3 Yamaha YZ250F
4Mitchell Oldenburg Mitchell Oldenburg Alvord, TX United States United States5 - 4 - 6 Honda CRF250R
5Max Vohland Max Vohland Sacramento, CA United States United States7 - 8 - 4 KTM 250 SX-F
Full Results

450SX

Supercross

Anaheim 2 (A2) - 450SX

January 28, 2023
Angel Stadium
Anaheim, CA United States
Rider Hometown Position Bike
1Chase Sexton Chase Sexton La Moille, IL United States United States1 - 5 - 1 Honda CRF450R
2Jason Anderson Jason Anderson Edgewood, NM United States United States5 - 1 - 3 Kawasaki KX450SR
3Ken Roczen Ken Roczen Mattstedt Germany Germany2 - 3 - 4 Suzuki RM-Z450
4Cooper Webb Cooper Webb Newport, NC United States United States7 - 4 - 2 KTM 450 SX-F
5Dylan Ferrandis Dylan Ferrandis Avignon France France4 - 6 - 5 Yamaha YZ450F
Full Results

Championship Standings

250SX West Region

Supercross

250SX West Standings - 2023

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Jett Lawrence Landsborough Australia75
2Cameron McAdoo Sioux City, IA United States59
3R.J. Hampshire Hudson, FL United States58
4Mitchell Oldenburg Alvord, TX United States54
5Stilez Robertson Bakersfield, CA United States52
Full Standings

450SX

Supercross

450SX Standings - 2023

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Eli Tomac Cortez, CO United States69
2Chase Sexton La Moille, IL United States65
3Cooper Webb Newport, NC United States65
4Ken Roczen Mattstedt Germany58
5Jason Anderson Edgewood, NM United States55
Full Standings
