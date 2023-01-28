Bumper Bikes

Last week we saw Justin Barcia get into Chase Sexton, with Sexton ending up on the ground. Afterward Sexton would describe it as getting “ruined by Justin,” in a postrace interview with our own Jason Weigandt. Sexton clearly wasn’t happy about it, but also didn’t appear intent on retaliation either. We’ll see if that changes if Sexton finds Barcia in his sights at A2. -Hansel

On Track

There’s been plenty of attention paid to Tomac so far, and for good reason, but if you look beyond first place, you’ll see a sneaky Cooper Webb making moves. At the opener Webb didn’t look remarkable or flashy in any way, yet still took second at the end of the night. In San Diego he did his thing again, riding into second place and finishing just over a second behind Tomac. Keep an eye on Webb at A2, if there’s blood in the water he’ll bite. -Hansel

Rebound Ride

Last week in this very column we mentioned how much better Max Vohland looked at the season opener than he did in 2022. Then he goes and doesn’t qualify for the 250SX main in San Diego! Yes, things like this do happen occasionally, but at the same time, not qualifying for a main event is a rough look for a factory rider. Fortunately for Vohland, he was very good at A1, which means there’s a good chance San Diego was just a weird outlier and not a sign of things to come. Look for Vohland to rebound at A2. -Hansel