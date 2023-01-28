Results Archive
Race Day Feed: Anaheim 2

Race Day Feed Anaheim 2

January 28, 2023 2:00pm
by:

Welcome to Racer X Race Day Feed, coming to you from the press box of Angel Stadium in Anaheim, California. Today the gate drops on the first Triple Crown round of the 2023 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship, and right here is where you can follow the action. From practice reports to the blow-by-blow from tonight’s program, you’ll find it all right here. Updates are posted in chronological order, so be sure to scroll down for the latest info. For even more updates be sure to follow us on Twitter, @Racerxonline.

Morning Report

It feels good to be back at the races for a second weekend in a row for the first time in 2023 and this time we have a little extra gift today as the first Triple Crown round of Monster Energy AMA Supercross is upon us. Not only that though, the Supercross Futures are also here today featuring Haiden Deegan, Daxton Bennick, Casey Cochran, and many more that will all get to race during the night show between the second and third 250SX and 450SX main events. 

The track here in Anaheim is wild and many riders yesterday spoke about how interesting the layout is with several trips back and forth across the start straight. Many felt it would be great for passing on though which could be critical due to the shorter Triple Crown races.

Eli Tomac enters with a six point lead over Cooper Webb in the 450SX standings after the duo finished first and second in back to back rounds to start out the year. A similar story has developed in the 250SX West division as well though as Jett Lawrence has won twice while RJ Hampshire has finished second twice to also put Lawrence six points up in the standings.

It's all to play for tonight in Southern California and we'll be updating this page all day long with the action as it happens. Be sure to watch the broadcast options by checking out the schedule below. Let's kick it off for the second time this season in Angel Stadium!

  • Supercross

    Anaheim 2 (A2)

     Triple Crown + Supercross Futures + KTM Junior Supercross
    Live Now
    Angel Stadium
    Anaheim, CA US United States
    • Qualifying 
      Live
      January 28 - 4:30 PM
      peacock
    • Qualifying 
      Live
      January 28 - 4:30 PM
      smx-video-pass
    • Night Show (Including250SX Futures Main Event) 
      Live
      January 28 - 10:00 PM
      smx-video-pass
    • Night Show (Including250SX Futures Main Event) 
      Live
      January 28 - 10:00 PM
      peacock
