450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Justin Barcia
Full Results
250SX West Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. R.J. Hampshire
  3. Cameron McAdoo
Full Results
Upcoming
Arenacross
Guthrie
Fri Jan 27
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
Anaheim 2
Sat Jan 28
Articles
Upcoming
Arenacross
Reno
Fri Feb 3
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
Houston
Sat Feb 4
Articles
Full Schedule

SMX Insider - Ep 8 – Blair and Weigandt Talk San Diego SX, Preview Anaheim 2

January 26, 2023 4:00pm | by:

Video/Text: SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX)

The Insiders are back to break down the action from Round 3 in San Diego. Jason and Daniel discuss the beef between Jason Anderson and Justin Barcia. In Fowler’s Facts, Clinton educates the boys on what the numbers tell him in the Cooper Webb vs. Eli Tomac rivalry, and 2-time Super Bowl champ Rob Ninkovich joins the show to talk about his passion for the sport.

SMX Insider - Episode 7 - Extended Segment: Chase Sexton

SMX Insider - Episode 6 - Anaheim 1 Review

SMX Insider - Episode 5 - Anaheim 1 Preview

SMX Insider - Episode 4 - Way-Too-Early Predictions

SMX Insider - Episode 3 - 250 Class Preview and New Broadcast Schedule

SMX Insider - Episode 2 - Triumph News, Roczen lands and 2023 Predictions

SMX Insider - Episode 1 - Media Days and Pre-Season Stories

