Video/Text: SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX)

The Insiders are back to break down the action from Round 3 in San Diego. Jason and Daniel discuss the beef between Jason Anderson and Justin Barcia. In Fowler’s Facts, Clinton educates the boys on what the numbers tell him in the Cooper Webb vs. Eli Tomac rivalry, and 2-time Super Bowl champ Rob Ninkovich joins the show to talk about his passion for the sport.

If you missed the first seven episodes, watch them below.

SMX Insider - Episode 7 - Extended Segment: Chase Sexton