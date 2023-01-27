Anaheim 2 Supercross Animated Track Map, Preview with Cade Clason
January 27, 2023 2:00pm | by: Mitch Kendra
Video/images courtesy of Monster Energy AMA Supercross.
The third round (of 17) of the 2023 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship takes place this weekend on January 28. Take a lap around Angel Stadium in Anaheim, California, for the Anaheim 2 Supercross.
2023 Anaheim 2 Supercross track map layout
The 2023 Anaheim 2 Supercross track map layout. Feld Motor Sports
Check out Donnie Southers’ Anaheim 2 Supercross track preview with Cade Clason