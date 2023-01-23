“I can just say it’s a great start for us,” added Tomac. “You never know going into the season with a new platform. Honestly, you never know. We happened to get it right this time.”

Perhaps Cooper Webb, the runner-up at both of these races, explained it best: “The guy, he’s freaking good, man.”

Webb is probably the only other rider who can say he’s happy with his start to the season, as the Red Bull KTM man has scored two second-place finishes. The back-to-back seconds are an indicator of an improved Webb for 2023. Last year he started the season with a runner-up finish and then struggled the rest of the season. This time he backed up his podium at the opener with another good ride. After a sub-par heat race start, he gated better in the main and he led a lap. Tomac blasted past him, but Webb kept some pressure on Tomac for the rest of the race. It was fun to watch Webb try to work his late-race tricks on Tomac, who is one of the strongest riders to ever swing a leg over a bike. In the end, Cooper tried, but he couldn’t overwhelm Eli. Again: “The guy, he’s freaking good, man.”

“Yeah, they [the opening two rounds] were both good,” said Webb. “I got off the start, which is really key, especially tonight with the way the track developed. I was able to lead some laps, which was cool. Eli was really riding good, and I tried to latch on and felt like our pace was pretty strong. Made a few mistakes there in the middle, and the lappers at the end definitely helped me a little bit. It was pretty hectic with all that going on. I think overall, I’m really happy with how the season started. Looking to push forward.”