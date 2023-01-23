You had pressure from Kenny every lap that whole race. Can you just talk about how you stayed calm and kept him behind you?

I didn’t feel calm! It was an intense race. It was a really good race. I felt like I didn’t breathe the whole race! I was super tight. I rode well, but not how I obviously would have liked to ride. I feel like Coop and Eli broke away and I wasn’t able to close that gap. Then me and Kenny had a pretty good battle. He passed me, but then I struck back really quick and got around him. I think some of the guys might have been jumping through the whoops behind me and I skimmed them the whole race and it was super gnarly. So, I probably should have maybe adapted to that a little better. But all in all, it was an intense race. The track was tricky and we got into lappers quick, so really you had to be smart and precise, hit your marks. Kenny raced me good and we talked after the race and he was stoked on it and so was I. It’s fun when you have a really good race like that for the last podium position.

You’ve been working with Eric Sorby since the beginning of the season. How does he help you with your program?

I love Sorby. We go way back. Probably my first year at Paris Supecross, which maybe 2010. So, we’ve always been friends, kept in touch. He moved over here to the US at the end of ’22. We were just able to start working together again. We’re good friends and it’s good to have him around, just riding coach. He’s really good at spotting lines. He was obviously a great racer. He was with James [Stewart] for a long time, so he has a lot of knowledge. I have a trainer back in Tallahassee that I’m working with new this year as well off the bike. So, fitness feels really good. I’m stoked on it. We had a great boot camp off-season. We also brought our baby boy into the world. Life is good. I’m super happy. The team is great. I’m pumped. It’s definitely great to have Sorby around. He’s a great guy. Just a good vibe. You want someone who’s happy at race day and he brings that, so that’s rad for me.

Round one doesn’t go the way you want and then you have too much time almost to think about it because we had an extra weekend off. How do you avoid chasing your tail and going too far the wrong direction and instead just starting over again?

Absolutely. So, what I did at Anaheim was after the first practice I chased my tail all the way up until the heat race and then I said, let’s put the bike back to base. That’s when it was best, so that was good because then I just went and rode all week, a few tweaks here and there. The bike has been really good. I don't know, it was just that first race, and you go crazy a little. It was like a rookie mistake. I wish I didn’t do that, but all in all, I got out of there healthy which was good because I did have that one crash that could have been pretty good. I definitely had a lot of motivation coming into this weekend just because like I said, bringing a good program into the season, and feeling really good. Want to be consistent, and then had that first race which was kind of a bummer. To regroup tonight felt really good. I had good speed. The biggest thing this season, I would like to qualify a little bit better. I think I qualified tenth today. So, I’d like to be top five. That would be cool. But I was stoked on tenth, to be honest, because I don’t really qualify that good. I don't know why. We’re going to keep going after those qualifying times for a good gate pick.