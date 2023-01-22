Results Archive
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Justin Barcia
250SX West Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. R.J. Hampshire
  3. Cameron McAdoo
Weege Show: San Diego SX Post-Race Recap

Jason Weigandt walks and talks through Snapdragon Stadium after the second Monster Energy Supercross round of the season, including a catch up with Chase Sexton. It was a rough night for many a contender, with several crashes, but also a solid night for two two-time champions who look ready to duel all season. The Weege Show is brought to you by RaceTech.com's Gold Valves. Plusher, better bottoming resistance, more traction, and it's all made in the USA.

