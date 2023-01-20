The 2023 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship will return to action this weekend on Saturday, January 21, at Snapdragon Stadium in San Diego, California. This race will be a 250SX West Region round and will also be a KTM Juniors round.

Action kicks off in the morning with live qualifying coverage beginning at 4:30 p.m. ET/1:30 p.m. PST on Peacock. Peacock will carry live coverage of the San Diego Supercross main program beginning at 10 p.m. EST/7 p.m. PST. CNBC will have a Monday re-air of the night show on Monday, January 23, at 1 a.m. EST/10 p.m. PST.

Below is everything you need for the weekend.

TV | ONLINE SCHEDULE

San Diego Supercross Broadcast Schedule