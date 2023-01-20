Results Archive
How to Watch San Diego

January 20, 2023 11:45am
by:

The 2023 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship will return to action this weekend on Saturday, January 21, at Snapdragon Stadium in San Diego, California. This race will be a 250SX West Region round and will also be a KTM Juniors round.

Action kicks off in the morning with live qualifying coverage beginning at 4:30 p.m. ET/1:30 p.m. PST on Peacock. Peacock will carry live coverage of the San Diego Supercross main program beginning at 10 p.m. EST/7 p.m. PST. CNBC will have a Monday re-air of the night show on Monday, January 23, at 1 a.m. EST/10 p.m. PST.

Below is everything you need for the weekend.

TV | ONLINE SCHEDULE

 San Diego Supercross Broadcast Schedule

Supercross TV Schedule

International

International viewers can stream the race live and watch on-demand with the SuperMotocross Video Pass. Again, this is only available for international fans outside of the U.S.

Other Links

2023 Souvenir Program

View the 2023 Monster Energy AMA Supercross souvenir program.

General

Supercross Live Timing

2023 AMA National Numbers

2023 450SX Team Guide

San Diego Supercross

San Diego Supercross Race Center

San Diego Supercross Injury Report

San Diego Supercross 450SX Entry List

Supercross

San Diego - 450SX Provisional Entry List

January 21, 2023
Snapdragon Stadium
San Diego, CA United States
NumberRider Hometown Bike
1Eli Tomac Cortez, CO United States Yamaha YZ450F
2Cooper Webb Newport, NC United States KTM 450 SX-F
7Aaron Plessinger Hamilton, OH United States KTM 450 SX-F
9Adam Cianciarulo Port Orange, FL United States Kawasaki KX450SR
11Kyle Chisholm Clearwater, FL United States Suzuki RM-Z450
Complete Entry List

San Diego Supercross 250SX Entry List

Supercross

San Diego - 250SX West Provisional Entry List

January 21, 2023
Snapdragon Stadium
San Diego, CA United States
NumberRider Hometown Bike
18Jett Lawrence Landsborough Australia Honda CRF250R
24R.J. Hampshire Hudson, FL United States Husqvarna FC 250 RE
33Pierce Brown Sandy, UT United States GasGas MC 250F
34Max Vohland Sacramento, CA United States KTM 250 SX-F
40Stilez Robertson Bakersfield, CA United States Yamaha YZ250F
Complete Entry List

San Diego Supercross KTM Juniors Entry List

OTHER INFO

Snapdragon Stadium
2101 Stadium Way
San Diego, CA 92108

Practice & Qualifying — 4:30 p.m. EST/1:30 p.m. PST
Main Event — 10 p.m. EST/7 p.m. PST

TICKETS

Get tickets to the San Diego Supercross.

Track Map

The 2023 San Diego Supercross layout.
The 2023 San Diego Supercross layout. Feld Motor Sports

ANIMATED TRACK MAP

Video courtesy of Monster Energy AMA Supercross

ANIMATED TRACK MAP analysis 

Video by Donnie "RotoMoto" Southers

2023 San Diego SX Track Preview with Two-Time 250SX Champion Zach Osborne

RACE DAY SCHEDULE

San Diego Supercross Race Day Schedule

Saturday, January 21, 2022

*Note: All times on the race day schedule local to San Diego, California.

2023 San Diego Supercross Schedule
2023 San Diego Supercross Schedule Feld Motor Sports

