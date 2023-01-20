The 2023 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship will return to action this weekend on Saturday, January 21, at Snapdragon Stadium in San Diego, California. This race will be a 250SX West Region round and will also be a KTM Juniors round.
Action kicks off in the morning with live qualifying coverage beginning at 4:30 p.m. ET/1:30 p.m. PST on Peacock. Peacock will carry live coverage of the San Diego Supercross main program beginning at 10 p.m. EST/7 p.m. PST. CNBC will have a Monday re-air of the night show on Monday, January 23, at 1 a.m. EST/10 p.m. PST.
Below is everything you need for the weekend.
TV | ONLINE SCHEDULE
San Diego Supercross Broadcast Schedule
- Supercross
San DiegoKTM Junior Supercross
Saturday, January 21
International
International viewers can stream the race live and watch on-demand with the SuperMotocross Video Pass. Again, this is only available for international fans outside of the U.S.
2022 Standings
450SX
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Eli Tomac
|Cortez, CO
|359
|2
|Jason Anderson
|Edgewood, NM
|350
|3
|Malcolm Stewart
|Haines City, FL
|314
|4
|
Marvin Musquin
|La Reole
|305
|5
|Justin Barcia
|Monroe, NY
|302
250SX West Region
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Christian Craig
|Temecula, CA
|230
|2
|Hunter Lawrence
|Landsborough
|220
|3
|Michael Mosiman
|Sebastopol, CA
|197
|4
|Jo Shimoda
|Suzuka
|162
|5
|Nate Thrasher
|Livingston, TN
|152
Other Links
2023 Souvenir Program
View the 2023 Monster Energy AMA Supercross souvenir program.
General
San Diego Supercross
San Diego Supercross Race Center
San Diego Supercross Injury Report
San Diego Supercross 450SX Entry List
San Diego - 450SX Provisional Entry ListJanuary 21, 2023
|Number
|Rider
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Eli Tomac
|Cortez, CO
|Yamaha YZ450F
|2
|Cooper Webb
|Newport, NC
|KTM 450 SX-F
|7
|Aaron Plessinger
|Hamilton, OH
|KTM 450 SX-F
|9
|Adam Cianciarulo
|Port Orange, FL
|Kawasaki KX450SR
|11
|Kyle Chisholm
|Clearwater, FL
|Suzuki RM-Z450
San Diego Supercross 250SX Entry List
|Number
|Rider
|Hometown
|Bike
|18
|Jett Lawrence
|Landsborough
|Honda CRF250R
|24
|R.J. Hampshire
|Hudson, FL
|Husqvarna FC 250 RE
|33
|Pierce Brown
|Sandy, UT
|GasGas MC 250F
|34
|Max Vohland
|Sacramento, CA
|KTM 250 SX-F
|40
|Stilez Robertson
|Bakersfield, CA
|Yamaha YZ250F
San Diego Supercross KTM Juniors Entry List
OTHER INFO
Snapdragon Stadium
2101 Stadium Way
San Diego, CA 92108
Practice & Qualifying — 4:30 p.m. EST/1:30 p.m. PST
Main Event — 10 p.m. EST/7 p.m. PST
TICKETS
Get tickets to the San Diego Supercross.
Track Map
ANIMATED TRACK MAP
Video courtesy of Monster Energy AMA Supercross
ANIMATED TRACK MAP analysis
Video by Donnie "RotoMoto" Southers
2023 San Diego SX Track Preview with Two-Time 250SX Champion Zach Osborne
RACE DAY SCHEDULE
San Diego Supercross Race Day Schedule
Saturday, January 21, 2022
*Note: All times on the race day schedule local to San Diego, California.