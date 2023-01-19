Results Archive
Arenacross
Loveland
Articles
Supercross
Anaheim 1
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Chase Sexton
Full Results
250SX West Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. R.J. Hampshire
  3. Cameron McAdoo
Full Results
Arenacross
Prescott Valley
Articles
Upcoming
Arenacross
Guthrie
Fri Jan 20
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
San Diego
Sat Jan 21
Articles
Upcoming
Arenacross
Guthrie
Fri Jan 27
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
Anaheim 2
Sat Jan 28
Articles
Full Schedule
Exhaust Podcast: RV, RC, MC on Anaheim

Exhaust Podcast RV, RC, MC on Anaheim

January 19, 2023 3:00pm
by:

Anaheim 1 for Monster Energy AMA Supercross and the SuperMotocross World Championship has come and gone, but today we get the highest level of perspective on the sport. In the audio from this week's SMX Insider show (check out the SuperMotocross channel on YouTube), Jason Weigandt, Daniel Blair, and SuperMotocross stat man Clinton Fowler get in a 30-minute chat with three of the best in the history of the sport.

Ryan Villopoto, Jeremy McGrath, and Ricky Carmichael are on the show to talk about hot topics like Eli Tomac, Chase Sexton, Malcolm Stewart, the advancing age of top riders in the sport, how Jett Lawrence needs to focus past the hype, and more. It's a great time with the greats. Thanks to Feld Motor Sports for handing us the audio from this week's show to use for our Exhaust Podcast.

The Racer X Exhaust podcast is hosted by Jason Weigandt and sponsored by Yoshimura and WD-40.

Main image is Ryan Villopoto at the 2012 Anaheim 1 Supercross, photo by Simon Cudby

Read Now
March 2023 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The March 2023 Digital Issue Availalbe Now