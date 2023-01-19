Anaheim 1 for Monster Energy AMA Supercross and the SuperMotocross World Championship has come and gone, but today we get the highest level of perspective on the sport. In the audio from this week's SMX Insider show (check out the SuperMotocross channel on YouTube), Jason Weigandt, Daniel Blair, and SuperMotocross stat man Clinton Fowler get in a 30-minute chat with three of the best in the history of the sport.

Ryan Villopoto, Jeremy McGrath, and Ricky Carmichael are on the show to talk about hot topics like Eli Tomac, Chase Sexton, Malcolm Stewart, the advancing age of top riders in the sport, how Jett Lawrence needs to focus past the hype, and more. It's a great time with the greats. Thanks to Feld Motor Sports for handing us the audio from this week's show to use for our Exhaust Podcast.

The Racer X Exhaust podcast is hosted by Jason Weigandt and sponsored by Yoshimura and WD-40.