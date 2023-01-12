Results Archive
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Chase Sexton
Full Results
250SX West Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. R.J. Hampshire
  3. Cameron McAdoo
Full Results
SMX Insider - Ep 6 – Blair and Weege Review Anaheim 1 SX

January 12, 2023 2:30pm | by:

Video/Text: SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX)

Join the SMX Insiders as Jason and Daniel dive into great on track action from A1, including an interview with Red Bull KTM’s team manager Ian Harrison. Daniel Blair talks to Dave Prater and gets the latest update on the events that led to re-scheduling the Oakland round and Clinton Fowler joins the boys to discuss the statistical trends he is watching after the first night of racing.

Related: Oakland Supercross Postponed, Rescheduled for February 18

If you missed the SMX Insider Anaheim 1 SX post-race recap with Leigh Diffey, Ricky Carmichael, Daniel Blair, and Will Christien, check it out below.

If you missed the first five episodes, watch them below.

SMX Insider - Episode 5 - Anaheim 1 Preview

SMX Insider - Episode 4 - Way-Too-Early Predictions

SMX Insider - Episode 3 - 250 Class Preview and New Broadcast Schedule

SMX Insider - Episode 2 - Triumph News, Roczen lands and 2023 Predictions

SMX Insider - Episode 1 - Media Days and Pre-Season Stories

