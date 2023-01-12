Video/Text: SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX)

Join the SMX Insiders as Jason and Daniel dive into great on track action from A1, including an interview with Red Bull KTM’s team manager Ian Harrison. Daniel Blair talks to Dave Prater and gets the latest update on the events that led to re-scheduling the Oakland round and Clinton Fowler joins the boys to discuss the statistical trends he is watching after the first night of racing.

If you missed the SMX Insider Anaheim 1 SX post-race recap with Leigh Diffey, Ricky Carmichael, Daniel Blair, and Will Christien, check it out below.