Motorsports Curated Teams Up with Jett Lawrence

In the last three years, the guys at Motorsports Curated have redefined what moto social media can do. Founded by Albert Garcia and Jon May in May of 2020 with hopes of deepening the connection between fans and riders during a time of extreme disconnection, the company was an immediate hit. The ball started rolling when Jeremy “Twitch” Stenberg partnered with them for a gig; within two years, they’d added clients including Jeremy McGrath, Ricky Carmichael, James Stewart, Eli Tomac, Ryan Villopoto, and the entire Deegan family. Perhaps you’ve heard of some of them.

What is it that attracted all of those big names so quickly? Well, Garcia and May are very, very good at what they do: bringing awareness, attention, and interest to people and brands in the motorsports space. Their famous giveaways have garnered plenty of online attention, and they’ve found exciting new ways to get the word out about companies large and small.

Up next for Motorsports Curated is an exciting collaboration with for 2023, as they’ve signed on as one of Jettson’s official sponsors for the full year. And as you’d expect from Lawerence, they’ve got lots of fun events and surprises in store for the season (including the pre-Anaheim press conference the Lawrence brothers held with Daniel Blair and Phil Nicoletti). Jettson donuts, anyone?