450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Chase Sexton
Full Results
250SX West Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. R.J. Hampshire
  3. Cameron McAdoo
Full Results
Supercross Riders Invited to Arizona AX with Weekend Purse Bonus

January 11, 2023 8:40pm

January 11, 2023 8:40pm | by:
Supercross Riders Invited to Arizona AX with Weekend Purse Bonus

The Oakland round of Monster Energy AMA Supercross has been postponed until February 18th, leaving an unexpected hole in the racing calendar this weekend. The AMA Arenacross Series presented by Kicker is still on schedule, though, in Prescott, Arizona, on Friday night. Extra money has been dumped into the pro purse to entice supercross racers to give it a shot.  In AMA Arenacross, pros race on Friday night. The purse has been upped to $2500 per Pro Main win, and with two mains on Friday, there's $5000 on the line if a rider can sweep. The race takes place at the Findlay Toyota Center in Prescott, Arizona.

All info can be found on www.arenacross.com

The February 2023 Digital Issue Availalbe Now