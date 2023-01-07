Bright Stars

Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing has claimed the 250SX main event win at the Anaheim Supercross opener in 2019, 2020, and 2022 with Colt Nichols, Justin Cooper, and Christian Craig, respectively. Now, the 2021 season started in Houston, Texas, but was won by Craig as well, so add another Star opener win. It was in 2018 when we saw a non-Star Yamaha YZ250F at the center of the podium at the opener as Joey Savatgy won that night on a Kawasaki KX250F. The factory Blu Cru team now has two youngsters in the field tonight in new signee Stilez Robertson and Levi Kitchen. Robertson has 10 250SX main event starts to his name, and Kitchen has just two 250SX main event starts to his name. Will we see Star Yamaha continue its streak of winning the opener tonight? If so, will it be Robertson or Kitchen keeping the streak alive? -Kendra

Musquin Magic?

Marvin Musquin is back for another supecross-only deal with Red Bull KTM and is entering what might be his final season racing as a pro. Musquin claimed fourth at the 2022 season opener and claimed his tenth premier class main event win at the St. Louis Supercross in April before finishing in fourth in the standings. The French native won the A1 450SX main event opener in 2018. Could the #25 start his final season off with a bang and win big tonight? -Kendra

Starting Tactics

On a track layout busier than most season openers, one big takeaway from the expected layout that could be a big factor tonight come the main events is the split starting gate. An over/under bridge separates the field of 22 riders into 11 on one side and 11 on the other. So which side is better? Each rider will have preferences to where they would like to start, but unless they qualify well and win/or finish in the top few spots of their heat race, they might not have the chance to decide themselves. Remember, we saw a split starting line like this at the 2022 Glendale Supercross. That event was a Triple Crown, so riders could change their gate selection for each main event, but tonight is a regular single main event format. Watch for riders to find a preferred gate early and stick with it all day or the exact opposite: test stuff in their heat race so they are in a more desired spot come the points-paying main event. -Kendra

