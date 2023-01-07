Race Day Feed: Anaheim 1

Welcome to the very first Racer X Race Day Feed of the year, coming to you from the press box of Angel Stadium of Anaheim in Southern California. Today the gate drops on Round One of the 2023 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship, and right here is where you can follow the action. From practice reports to the blow-by-blow from tonight’s program, you’ll find it all right here. Updates are posted in chronological order, so be sure to scroll down for the latest info. For even more updates be sure to follow us on Twitter, @Racerxonline.

Morning Report

It’s finally here, the first race of the year, and the anticipation is high. There was some uncertainty in terms of weather, as the area has received plenty of rain in the week leading up to today, but the skies were clear yesterday and things are looking good so far today—the weather report is calling for no rain with a high of 67 degrees Fahrenheit. The track is definitely showing signs of the rain that came down during the week—the dirt on the sides is very muddy and the low spots between jumps are gushy with some standing water, but the majority of the obstacles are dry and the track should come around great for tonight’s program.

There are so many stories to track. Way too many. We covered a lot of them yesterday with our press day coverage, so you can check it now. From Cooper Webb and Chase Sexton making big changes to their bikes from last year, to Ken Roczen on a Suzuki, to Dylan Ferrandis feeling way better on his all-new Yamaha, where do we even start? There's so much hype and so much depth, as always for the opener.

All we can do at this point is watch them ride. Which is coming up soon.