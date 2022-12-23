It is almost time to drop the gate on the 2023 Monster Energy AMA Supercross season. Beginning on January 7, 2023 at Angel Stadium in Anaheim, California, supercross racing returns with 17 rounds of high intensity action from some of the best athletes in the world.

Racer X's Jason Weigandt welcomes Steve Matthes, Jason Thomas, and Kris Keefer as the group prepares you the upcoming season. In Episode 3, the crew weighs in further on the troubles had by Red Bull KTM on their new platform in 2022 and the up and down results for Marvin Musquin and Aaron Plessinger. Adam Cianciarulo is back for 2023, but the crew believes it will be tough to gauge expectations for AC early on in the season. Dylan Ferrandis also missed time with injury last year but appears to be liking his new Yamaha YZ450F a lot better. All of these things and more discussed on this episode of the Supercross Preview Show.

Producer: Jason Weigandt

Film: Travis Marx

Edit: Kellen Brauer

Film Courtesy: Feld Motor Sports, NBC Sports, MAVTV, & Tom Journet

Brought to you by Monster Energy, Fly Racing, Maxxis, and Maxima.