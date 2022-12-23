Welcome to Racerhead and Merry Christmas, happy holidays, and stay warm out there to all. We’re just one more day away from Santa Claus coming down our chimneys, and two weeks away from Anaheim 1. Needless to say, the supercross tracks have been bustling with activity all over the southern part of the country (weather permitting). We haven’t had any real big December surprises among the title contenders, thankfully, but we have had some others get banged up pretty good, Brandon Hartranft worst of all. Jeremy Martin also had a scare with a big crash, which you can check out further below in “Watch It.” Crashes and injuries are unfortunate nature of this game sometimes.

Meanwhile, everyone else is fine-tuning their bikes and bodies, and also deciding which coasts they’ll be racing. We know that Honda’s Jett Lawrence will ride 250SX West and his brother Hunter 250SX East, but as we saw last year, that can change. Rockstar Husqvarna will have RJ Hampshire in the West and Jalek Swoll in the East; Club MX will have Jeremy Martin in the East and Phil Nicoletti and Enzo Lopes out West. TLD GasGas will be sending Michael Mosiman to the East and Pierce Brown to the West. Not sure on Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing, and as usual, Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki probably won’t commit to who’s riding where until press day at Anaheim!

As for the 450SX class, we know all about the top guys, and the gang will go into all that in the Racer X Supercross Preview Shows that Weege will explain below. I’m curious to see is who will be the first guy to win his first 450 SX: Malcolm Stewart, Christian Craig, Colt Nichols, Adam Cianciarulo, Justin Cooper, or maybe even Jett Lawrence if he moonlights on the opposite coast? And remember, when Stewart does win, he will join his brother James to become the only siblings to each win a 450 SX. When Craig wins, he will join his dad, Mike, as the only father-son duo to have won a premier-class supercross.

Another reminder about a great last-minute Christmas gift: Earlier this week we saw an announcement regarding the domestic viewing packages for the 2023 Monster Energy Supercross Championship, AMA Pro Motocross, and the brand new SuperMotocross World Championship. All 31 rounds will be shown live on Peacock, as well as Race Day Live from all 31 rounds, with the TV package is spread across NBC, CNBC, and USA Network. To get signed up to watch the live stream, which is just $4.99 a month, just click here:

Sign up for Peacock

Remember, that’s for U.S. residents only. Everyone outside the United States can get the livestream at on SuperMotocross.tv. According to the press release: “Endeavor Streaming and the SuperMotocross League have launched a new streaming service, SuperMotocross Video Pass, featuring Supercross, Pro Motocross, the SuperMotocross Playoffs and Super Motocross World ChampionshipTM events on one unified platform. This debut marks the first time a combined package has been offered to fans on an international basis.” Read more.

It’s also been announced that Leigh Diffy, Todd Harris, Daniel Blair, and our own Jason Weigandt will share hosting duties throughout the stadium and outdoor seasons, while Ricky Carmichael and James Stewart will be the race analysts, with Blair, Will Christien, and Jason Thomas on the track reporting. It’s a great lineup with a lot of people who really know and love moto!

Merry Christmas again to everyone, and see you at the races in 2023!