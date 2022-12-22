SX-Only Eli Tomac “More Than Likely It’s a No” on 2023 SMX Championship

As the 2021 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship came to a conclusion, so did Eli Tomac’s six-year relationship with Monster Energy Kawasaki. Together, Tomac and Kawasaki produced a 450SX title and three 450 Class Pro Motocross Championships, and over two dozen wins individually in both SX and MX. Then for 2022, he made the shocking switch to the Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing squad. And we all know how his year went: 450cc AMA SX and MX champion (for the first time in the same year in his career), seven 450SX main event wins, five 450 Class Pro Motocross wins, and bringing the Chamberlain Trophy home to the USA for the first time in 11 years.

There are a lot of storylines entering the 2023 calendar year and the AMA Supercross and Motocross Championships—as well as the all-new three-round SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX) playoff finals and overall championship. Tomac remains one of those storylines, as he re-signed a one-year, supercross-only deal with Yamaha for 2023. So with Tomac winning so much in 2022, he has to be a favorite for the inaugural SMX Championship, right? Even without racing Pro Motocross next summer, a strong season in AMA Supercross could find Tomac within the top 20 seedings in order to qualify for the three SMX playoff rounds and a shot at the #1 450cc SMX plate (remember, if a rider wins a supercross main event OR a motocross main event, they will automatically qualify for the SMX playoffs). Well, at the moment, that does not appear to be the case.

In an interview with play-by-play broadcaster Leigh Diffey posted on the Motorsports on NBC YouTube, Tomac explained his current situation.

“I wish I could say yes right now, but more than likely it’s a no, for now,” Tomac said on racing the 2023 SuperMotocross World Championship.