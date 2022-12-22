Video/Text: SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX)

On this week’s SMX Insider, Jason and Daniel hop in the time machine and take a look at what the 250 class SMX points would have looked like in 2022, they breakdown the newly released television schedule, hear from Honda HRC team manager Lars Lindstrom, and Clinton breaks down the chances of the 450 rookie class in Fowler's Facts.

