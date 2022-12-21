It is almost time to drop the gate on the 2023 Monster Energy AMA Supercross season. Beginning on January 7, 2023 at Angel Stadium in Anaheim, California, supercross racing returns with 17 rounds of high intensity action from some of the best athletes in the world. Racer X's Jason Weigandt welcomes Steve Matthes, Jason Thomas, and Kris Keefer back as they prepare you for what to expect out of the upcoming season.

In Episode 2, the crew discusses whether Chase Sexton's incredible form in Pro Motocross will translate into a title run for Monster Energy AMA Supercross. Two riders who finished ahead of Chase last year in Malcolm Stewart and Justin Barcia have a lot to prove this year and Barcia even has a new machine. Speaking of new machines, Ken Roczen has jumped brands as he has left Honda HRC and moved over to Progressive/Ecstar HEP Suzuki. Lots to discuss as we look at some of the challengers heading into 2023.

Producer: Jason Weigandt

Film: Travis Marx

Edit: Kellen Brauer

Film Courtesy: Feld Motor Sports, NBC Sports, MAVTV, & Tom Journet

