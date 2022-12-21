Reflecting on your career to this point, are you pretty satisfied with the journey and where it’s gotten you to at this point?

Yeah. I don't think I’d ever want to sit here and be like, "I’m super bummed that I didn’t accomplish X." I’m obviously still trending in the right direction. I have fun doing it. I never want to sit here and complain about the past because I was in the positions I was in for a reason. I’m just going to keep trying to work on being 10-15 percent better. I don't think I’m ever going to make a jump where I’m a privateer out of a van, I’m riding for Factory Kawi now. So, I just want to keep making steps in the right direction and progressing, and also keep it fun. When I’m not having fun, the want to be better goes away. I love getting up in the morning and going to the track and riding. I still love doing that. I take my dogs with me every day. I get to the track. I walk the track every day with my dogs. I’m like a five-year-old. I enjoy doing it. Like I said, I don’t feel old yet. I’m just having fun. Trying to help the youngsters on the team get a little bit more experience and just teach them. I guess I didn’t really have that role model when I was starting out, so it’s nice to be able to help them a little bit.

How has that been with having younger riders that you’re almost coaching, training, whatever it is, to kind of help them along? Is it unique being in that situation?

Yeah, it’s definitely unique. Some days I just want to strangle them because I’m just like, 'What are you guys doing right now?' But it’s fun because I learn from them too. Younger generations, basically every kid has a much more loose riding style than I do. I’m about as stiff as a board as it gets. So, it’s not just me sitting up there, riding laps, and then telling them what to do. If they ask a question, I answer it. A lot of it comes down to feel and testing stuff. One day I was testing tires with Pirelli and Hunter Yoder, one of our 250 guys. We were both testing tires. He’s like, 'Man, I never would have thought to notice the tire doing something in this situation, and then you brought up a feel in something, and then I went back out and rode and I paid attention to that, and I can totally understand what you’re saying.' Just things like that, teaching them how to feel stuff and what to look for in certain situations. It’s hard because you don’t want to put blame on the wrong thing when you don’t really know, regarding testing and stuff like that. So, being able to decipher and break things down and then describe it to the suspension guy or the tire guy or whoever, how they need to hear it to be able to fix the problem or to address it, is super important. So, sometimes they’ll say something, if they come to me and they say, 'My suspension feels soft and shitty' I just want to strangle them. I’m like, 'Well, where does it feel soft? What is it doing that it feels soft? Is it deflecting or is it diving in the corners or is it blowing through in a rhythm section? I need more details to be able to help you.' It’s just trying to get them to understand that’s what suspension guys and motor guys and guys like that need to hear. That’s something that I just recently started to grasp over the last two years. I’ve really never got true suspension testing until I was with PRMX and MX Tech a few years ago. We would suspension test like every other week. I’ve learned so much about suspension and how it works and what they want to hear to be able to break it down to change stuff. It made me grow up a lot in the sense of trying to work on my motorcycle and not just myself.

With doing more of the testing with being kind of like a team leader on your team, have you ever even thought about some of the things that you’d like to do when racing is done? Would you like to go into the testing side? Would you like to go into the coaching side, or anything like that?

I like the idea of coaching. I obviously coach now, sometimes by myself and a lot of times through the Moto Academy with AJ [Cantanzaro]. I love that side of it. I love helping young kids progress. Even Club has hired me to coach for a week at a time when their coaches are out of town, and stuff like that. I really enjoy it. My wife thinks I should be a team manager at some point because my organization and my demand for organization, and not perfection because perfection isn’t possible, but striving for perfection is something that I stress on the mechanics and the team. The guys get on me because I can be a little aggressive sometimes when things aren’t organized or on time. I really think I’d be good at it. I hate calling sponsors and asking for money and stuff like that. That would be the one part of that job that I would absolutely hate, but I would love the managing of the team and the parts and the mechanics and the riders. Not just do that stuff, but also coach or help out throughout stuff. I think that would be so much fun. I just love the idea of it.