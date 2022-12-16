Pierce Brown: We’ve definitely been putting in the work and we have a new bike. I was a little bit nervous about hopping on that thing because I saw KTM and Husqvarna struggle with it last year, but we’ve been loving it. Myself, Michael, Justin, the bike has been awesome. The team has been awesome. So, I think it’s going to be a good year.

Racer X: Like you said with jumping on the new bike, you maybe had some preconceived notions about it. What sort of hurdles did you already get through that you felt needed ironing out but now you seem to be confident in it?

Pierce Brown: The biggest thing for us is when we started back riding on the new bike, we started on a bone stock bike. Nothing to it. Stock pipe, stock suspension, engine, everything, just to feel how the chassis was supposed to feel and it was a sick bike stock which was pretty cool to see. After we spent a week or two on that, we started adding a little bit of components to it. Obviously, suspension, motor, but we didn’t want to get too far away from how the stock bike should feel and how the chassis should feel. Like I said, Husqvarna and KTM definitely ironed out some stuff for us last year. It was a bummer we weren’t on the new bike, but I think it was a blessing in disguise in a sense because right when we hopped on it and as we were getting into suspension testing, we had all of the packages from last year that worked for them to try. Along with that, we have a new motor package and everything about that has been great. I think everything we struggled with last year has been ironed out and it will be a good year.

In terms of characteristics of the engine package and the chassis, what are some things you’ve noticed with the feel of it all that you’re liking so far?

With the package as a whole, I’d say with the chassis, there were a couple things last year that I was struggling with like front end feel that right when I hopped on the new bike was out of the question. That was gone, which was really cool. There were some mistakes I made last year that I was wondering if it was me or not and part of it was me, but part of the new bike just fixed it in itself. With the motor package, I feel like supercross we got away with it but outdoors we struggled with the power. It was hard to compete with those Star bikes. Even all the other brands kind of upped their game to catch up to the Star bikes and I feel like we were lacking that. But we found a good motor package after outdoors that I think [Max] Vohland ran, and we were able to hop on it. We’ve been on that, and it’s been great. For the most part, I think the motor is going to be huge on the start. That’s the biggest thing.