How do you feel about racing in 2023? You’ve basically been off the bike and out of racing for two solid years. You’re also a former champion and you finished up in a super-solid 10th overall in 2020 Monster Energy Supercross. I mean down deep, you know what it takes to perform and be competitive at the very highest level of the sport.

Man, I don’t feel like I’m super-frantic about it. I feel really at home. I feel like I’ve come back to what is comfortable. I’m enjoying it and I feel super-blessed. Like you said, I know my potential. I know that I can win races, so this is a really big deal for myself. They’re [Team Tedder] giving me the whole program again and giving me a great shot. I did attempt to come back last year and I ended up getting hurt before the season. Even that being said, I was in great shape and everything was good, but I don’t think it would have been the proper opportunity to do really good and to reach my potential. This all needed to happen. Every bit of this need to happen to be here. The fun part is that I’m in just such a better headspace, especially now with this being more of a family thing for me now. I get to bring my kids to the races. There is just a lot more added to the situation. I’m just in a better headspace and it is going to be neat to see how all of this unfolds and translates into racing. I’m jazzed because I know that I can do great. I feel awesome and with where we are at in development right now, I should feel quite a bit better in the next couple of weeks. I already feel like I have winning pace. It is an interesting place for me to be. I’m doing a lot of race day programs and race simulation days. I feel like this is like clockwork. I feel really good about it. This is recent, obviously. I’ve been working towards this, right? Barring anything really weird, leading into all of this and 2023 has been awesome. I just feel like I’m in a good spot. I feel great and I feel stronger than ever. I never feel ahead at this point, but I feel really ahead right now. I’m hoping that translates to good finishes. The first couple of races are always different because you have so much in the nerves category. You can be in the most tremendous shape in the world and two years without doing the Anaheim opener might make me a little nervous. Let’s reach the goal. And to me the goal is to be a rock-solid, top-five guy by mid-season. That’s the goal. If I’m a rock-solid, top-five guy by mid-season, I’m pumped. We achieved it. We achieved what we wanted. If you’re there, then you are knocking on the door for podiums all of the time. If that’s where we are by the middle of this thing, I’m super-pumped. That’s where my head is at and I think we can totally do it, especially if we get the bike where we want it. I always thought there was a lot of value in the Hill brothers. Part of me is really, really focused on myself and just kind of getting back to where I need to be because I don’t really have to worry about Josh with that because he is so active. He is always doing this and he’s going to fund his way pretty quick, whereas I’m like, “Man, I’m a little nervous. I’ve got to try and get this all going so that I feel like I used to as quickly as possible!” I really feel like I’ve found a new sense of team that I’ve never felt before just with me and Josh. This is the first time in my career that I think of something that we are doing, and I consider somebody else in that decision. Most of the time you’re only worried about you. That’s just the nature of the sport that we do. I really feel like me and Josh and really putting our heads together. We are really working in unison on this thing. We work really well together, especially now that we are older. I think we can be a great asset to each other, for sure.

Hey, and you guys got your ace mechanic Shawn Bell back, huh?!

And we got Longhorn back! That’s my guy and I’m so excited. Honestly, this whole and where we are, we’d be lost without that guy. Anybody that doesn’t have that guy is lost and just doesn’t know it. I’m excited about him, for sure. I know Josh is, as well. We consider him to be a very good family friend. He’s like our big brother and kind of like the third Hill brother.

Images courtesy of Team Tedder