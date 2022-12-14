Troy Lee Designs/Red Bull/GasGas Announces 2023 Roster, Personnel Changes

The Troy Lee Designs/Red Bull/GasGas Factory Racing Team has confirmed its 2023 roster, although the riders on track remains the same as 2022. Justin Barcia will remain the sole 450cc rider as Pierce Brown and Michael Mosiman back in the 250cc division as the trio returns for its third consecutive year for 2023 (note: Brown announced on social media he has re-signed with the team for ‘23 and ‘24). The trio was expected to return for ’23, but however, the team did announce a few changes to its personnel in the press release.

First, the team has announced Tyler Keefe has taken on a new role with the program. Keefe will step into the role of Troy Lee Designs’ Director of Motorsports, opening up the team manager role. Enter Max Lee, son of Troy Lee, as the new team manager. Lee moves into the team manager position after gaining experience with the Troy Lee Designs brand recently.

Another move with the personnel is Oliver “Olly” Stone will step up to the crew chief role. Stone was serving as Justin Barcia’s mechanic since the #51 moved to the GasGas team, but now his role will be more technical in terms of the team’s preparation. Former GEICO Honda employee Josh Wisenor was the team's crew chief. Cody Champagne, who worked the latter half of 2022 as Pierce Brown’s mechanic for the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship, will serve as Barcia’s race mechanic next season.

The trio will be competing on all-new factory edition machines in 2023, Barcia on the GasGas MC 450F Factory Edition, with Mosiman and Brown aboard GasGas MC 250F Factory Edition models. The release did not confirm which 250SX regions Mosiman and Brown will be racing next season.

The following press release is from GasGas:

Barcia, Brown And Mosiman Are Back In Action With 2023 Troy Lee Designs/Red Bull/GasGas Factory Racing Team!

Squad Welcomes Max Lee As New Team Manager; Olly Stone Becomes Crew Chief

With the all-new 2023 MC 450F Factory Edition and MC 250F Factory Edition bikes, and a new face at the helm of our team, GASGAS Factory Racing is on the gas for a third season of SX/MX racing in the U.S.! Proudly welcoming Max Lee on-board as the Troy Lee Designs/Red Bull/GASGAS Factory Racing Team Manager, our returning three-rider lineup of Justin Barcia, Michael Mosiman and Pierce Brown are fired up for more in 2023.

Barcia, Mosiman and Brown are back for 2023!

Troy Lee Designs/Red Bull/GASGAS Factory Racing welcomes Max Lee as Team Manager!

Olly Stone steps into Crew Chief role after a decorated career as race team mechanic

Never one to back down from a challenge, Justin Barcia is back on the hunt for a 450 title this season, racing aboard the all-new MC 450F Factory Edition in 2023. Charging his way to six podium finishes in the 2022 AMA Supercross Championship, Barcia heads into the new season with his eyes on the prize in the 31-race SuperMotocross World Championship.

We’re stoked to welcome back two heavy hitters in the 250 division as Michael Mosiman and Pierce Brown return to action aboard the all-new MC 250F Factory Edition. As a three-year veteran on the team, Mosiman is well-versed in the 250 class. Coming off his first career Supercross win in San Diego last season, the Northern California native is ready to stake claim atop the podium with a consistent season ahead.

Also returning for year three with the squad is Utah native Pierce Brown, the third-place finisher in the 2022 250SX Eastern Championship. Brown ended the season on a high note with two consecutive podium finishes and he looks to build upon that momentum as the gate drops for a new year of racing.

“I’m so amped for this upcoming season, we’ve got more races with more opportunities to win! I’m excited about our new bike and going racing with my wife and baby boy it’s going to be a fun season!”

“With the added three rounds of the SMX, I think it will be very important to stay consistent and to come into each round fresh – mentally and physically. I’m looking forward to the new season.”