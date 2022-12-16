Our man Phil Nicoletti will be back racing soon in the 250SX West Regional Championship when it kicks off at Anaheim 1 on January 7. Nicoletti will have #69 aboard his Muc-Off/FXR ClubMX Yamaha YZ250F for 2023. Also, he'll continue answering your questions!

Hi Phil, hope your prep is going well for A1 and you’re staying healthy. Once again, as life would have it, I’ve been laid up on the couch and watching a lot more football than I would like. One thing I noticed was how some players use mouthpieces. It made me wonder about the use of mouthpieces in MX/SX. I think Eli Tomac uses one, I remember Blake Baggett with one back in the day, but I don’t believe too many other guys do. I assume they’re use is for concussions prevention and/or preserve your dental hygiene? When I played football, I would immediately take mine out as soon as the play was over, primarily to catch my breath. But it’s not like you can do that during a 30-minute moto. What’s your thought on mouthpieces, have you tried one, how many guys use them, if so why, etc.?

Hey Mate,

I actually never really thought about that. Honest truth it’s never even really crossed my mind to use a mouthpiece. It is becoming more and more frequent with pros and kids nowadays. But I truly believe it’s something that starts as a kid and kind of just sticks with you. Like ear plugs for instance. I cannot wear ear plugs. I do not care how loud a dirt bike is, I need to be hearing if something is going wrong with the motorcycle. Not saying a mouthpiece is like that, but if it restricts my breathing in any way, I’m not using it, haha. I have knocked my top four front teeth out, so I’m aware of the pain and how that scenario works. It does not feel good. Maybe a mouth guard would have helped, who knows. I don’t think I could gel well with a mouth guard while riding. I think it’s rider preference.