Honda HRC announced on Friday that Chance Hymas will not be returning to the amateur ranks and will make his 250SX debut in 2023 in “select” races on the East Coast. Hymas won the Supercross Futures championship last year but then struggled in what was ultimately his final run at the Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship in August. He rebounded well though to snag a dominant victory at the Scouting Moto Combine at Ironman Raceway just a few weeks later, then made his professional debut the following week at Fox Raceway, going 20-11 for 15th overall. Now he will turn his full attention to professional racing with some supercross action coming right around the corner.

We were able to chat with Hymas on Friday after the announcement to hear all about it.

Racer X: Let’s first talk about 2022 just a little bit. Obviously, the Supercross Futures win. Loretta’s maybe didn’t go how you wanted it to, but then you turned it around and you won the Combine. You made your pro debut. A little bit up and down, but are you kind of happy with it overall?

Chance Hymas: Yeah, overall it was good, even with the bad times it helped me grow as a person. Overall, it was a good year. The Supercross Futures went really well for me. I won the finale and I felt like I made a lot of big gains for supercross. Obviously, the outdoors for me was a struggle, but I feel like towards the end, before I went and made my pro debut, I felt like I made a lot of good ground. It’s starting to come back to where I was at. Even at Pala, I felt like I had a little bit more there on the table. I felt like I left some there, but it was fun. I really had no expectations going into that round. But the year was good. Even now after outdoors, I did some off-road races and went home, and hung out with my family and just kind of took it all in. For me, it was a long year, but now I’ve kind of debriefed and the off-season has been going good for me.