Honda HRC’s Hunter Lawrence had a very strong year in 2022, picking up four wins in Monster Energy AMA Supercross and several podiums in the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship. But in both series, the ultimate goal of winning a title was just not on the cards. Now as we head into 2023 and Hunter’s fifth season racing in the USA, he’s hungrier than ever to finally be the one holding the trophy at the end of the season.

We caught up with Hunter on Friday to see how his off-season is going as he gears up for the coming year of racing.

Racer X: If we reflect on 2022 a little bit, the ultimate goal wasn’t achieved, but I feel like maybe you checked off some personal boxes. Is that fair to assume?

Hunter Lawrence: Yeah, absolutely. We wanted two titles. We fell short of them, but it was actually the same results as 2021, funnily enough. But I feel like it was achieved a lot better. We were on the box pretty much every weekend, which was a big goal of mine. Qualifying did get better. Starts, we’re improving on as we speak. So, we were a lot better at Nations. My starts were better. From the last round, my starts were the worst and we’ve worked on them a lot from there to now. Every day I do like 30 starts. We’re feeling good.

How has the off-season been? What kind of things have you already started to work through that you’re happy about the progress of so far?

Just honestly the compounding of coming off of ’21 with no injuries, another solid year with no injuries. That for me is the biggest. I don't know if I’m proud of it just because of all the shit I went through. So, each pre-season, each off-season now, ’21, the ’22 off-season just started, a step better, a little better, and then so is this one. This one we’re picking up where we leave off better than where we start. So, that I think is the biggest thing and just ironing out the wrinkles. Just figuring out what mindset I do my best riding, my best laps in and stuff like that. Start bits and pieces. Testing has been easy. As far as from what we’ve done in the past few years, it’s not done yet but a little easier than previous years. The bike is in a great place. We’re in a great place. Everyone is feeling good.