With the news of Triumph putting together a race team for 2024 to race in the USA, Donnie Southers grabbed Editorial Director Jason Weigandt and Online Content Editor Kellen Brauer to discuss the impact of this news for the sport, the direction Triumph is headed with their entry into racing in the USA, and how impactful some of these new hires can be.
Key Triumph Personnel
Team Principal: Bobby Hewitt
Team Manager: Stephen "Scuba" Westfall
Lead Chassis Engineer: Dave Arnold
Lead Powertrain Engineer: Dudley Cramond
Global Off-Road Ambassador: Ricky Carmichael