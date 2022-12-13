3 on 3: Triumph Motorcycles SMX Team Reaction

December 13, 2022 12:10pm

With the news of Triumph putting together a race team for 2024 to race in the USA, Donnie Southers grabbed Editorial Director Jason Weigandt and Online Content Editor Kellen Brauer to discuss the impact of this news for the sport, the direction Triumph is headed with their entry into racing in the USA, and how impactful some of these new hires can be.

Key Triumph Personnel

Team Principal: Bobby Hewitt

Team Manager: Stephen "Scuba" Westfall

Lead Chassis Engineer: Dave Arnold

Lead Powertrain Engineer: Dudley Cramond

Global Off-Road Ambassador: Ricky Carmichael

