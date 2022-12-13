The talent level you have now and Phoenix Racing Honda supporting it, it does seem like it’s the premier one, for sure, in my eyes. I’d love to get it in the fall before the supercross season. Obviously, you guys weren’t able to make that happen. I’d love for it to just be one. There is a market there, in my eyes, to make this thing killer for everybody.

One thing we’ve done was we moved our pro day to Friday. We’re going to be live on MAV[TV] starting in January. So, we really did that with the fans in mind. You can follow the series on Friday, so you’re not competing with supercross. They’re not overlapping. So, that was a strategic move that we made as a group, saying, we’re going to try to develop this thing for a standalone, not conflicting with supercross. Even though we may be one the same weekend, you don’t have to choose one or the other. We know we’re not supercross. We’re not trying to be. I think when arenacross was at its best was when you had guys leaving supercross towards the end of their career and finishing it out. When you had those guys starting out in arenacross and that intersection there to me in my opinion is when the racing was the best. I really think if we can prove the concept of this more fan-based, fan interaction event, I’m optimistic that we can prove the concept and draw back some of those guys that still want to go racing and make a living. If we can prove the concept with arenacross and get them over there, it’s going to be exciting.

Some of the concepts you’re talking about are really cool, really interesting. Is that app out yet, or when can people get that app?

It will be out before January. We’re kind of in the testing phase right now. The staff has it downloaded and we’re working through it, just kind of fine-tuning it. It’ll be out before the Colorado, January 6th event.

Kris Keefer: I met Robby at a Regional before Loretta’s, and I didn’t know anything about this. Then he was my neighbor at Loretta’s, and then I found out that he purchased the series and started the series. I didn’t ask you this while we were parked next to you. What made you want to do this? Why did you want to create all this and make this happen?

I ask myself every day now. It’s funny. My son took an interest in riding again. That got me back into the sport a couple years ago. We were on our way home from a race. My wife was looking at the payout and she was like, “This is all these guys are racing for?” She was like, “Is this how it was when you were racing?” I said, “No.” I explained to her kind of what it once was and how far it’s gone. She told me, “You need to do something about this.” So, that kind of planted the idea, and then over the next few months I just kind of developed this plan in my mind and put it down on paper. I got some partners involved. Jack had had an interest in doing something, and Wayne is a business partner I’ve had on other ventures in the past. He comes from a music background. So, we all kind of got together. That’s what really motivated us. Seeing all these guys training, working so hard and not having really a place to go outside of supercross and dealing with the budgets and everything that they were dealing with. I just see a need and a void that needs to be filled. So, that was the motivation and kind of how it came about. Time will tell. I think if the industry will get behind it again, and then the fan base connects with the event, I think it will take off. If not, we’re making an effort, 100 percent effort to see that that happens.

How has been the industry support for you? Again, we’re post-COVID. The companies I talk to, sales are down. They’re not where they once were. That’s fine because we were booming for a while. So, how has the support been from the industry and your partners and things like that?

The support is good. It’s not great. I think with anything new in this industry, as you guys know, everybody wants to see are you going to deliver. I think this is our proving year. I think we are delivering. Guys that came to the first couple rounds are like, “Wow, it’s back.” Even just the level of production and everything that we’re bringing is really back to what it once was. I’m confident. Sponsors, I think there were a lot that are just on the sidelines watching, and there’s already been a few that have contacted us and will probably get involved before January. So, that’s been kind of the response. I think next year it will just continue to grow. There is a lot of excitement. People want this. They just wanted to know are we going to live up to our side that we’re telling people.