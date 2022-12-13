Triumph Motorcycles to Enter SuperMotocross World Championship in 2024

The Triumph motorcycle brand announced in July 2021 that “development is well underway on a comprehensive range of all-new competition Motocross and Enduro motorcycles” and that Ricky Carmichael would be helping in the development process of the machines. They also announced intentions to go racing. At the 2022 Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations event in September, Triumph Motorcycles announced the brand will enter the FIM Motocross World Championship in 2024 in partnership with experienced MXGP team owner Thierry Chizat-Suzzoni, running a factory-supported race program under an all-new Triumph Racing team.

The brand said will field two all-new four-stroke 250cc motocross models in the 2024 MX2 class and then enter the 450cc MXGP class in 2025.

As for the U.S., plans, this morning Triumph Motorcycles announced they will enter the SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX) in 2024 as well, starting with a 250cc machine. The team will race Monster Energy AMA Supercross, AMA Pro Motocross and the new SuperMotocross World Championship. Similar to the brand’s plan in MXGP, Triumph will then bring a 450cc race machine into the SMX championship in 2025.

Another huge part of the press release today is the confirmation of two important figures on the team. Former Rockstar Energy Husqvarna team manager Bobby Hewitt will serve as the team principal and his successor Stephen “Scuba” Westfall will serve as the Triumph Motorcycles factory team manager. Hewitt was instrumental in the re-launching of Husqvarna (part of the KTM Group umbrella) in 2015 and helped lead Zach Osborne to three 250cc titles as well as Jason Anderson’s 2018 450SX title. In July 2020, Racer X learned Hewitt’s time with Husqvarna had come to an end, and in October 2020, crew chief Westfall became the new team manager. However, in December 2021, Westfall announced in a surprising decision that he was stepping down as the Husqvarna team manager. In January this year, Nathan Ramsey was named the new team manager for Husqvarna, a role he is currently still in.

AMA Hall of Fame Class of 2021 inductee Dave Arnold joins the U.S. Triumph Racing team as the lead chassis engineer as he brings in decades of knowledge and success at the top level of the sport. Arnold was the Team Manager for Team Honda during its massive run of success in the 1980s and 1990s.

With Hewitt and Westfall’s experience working together, as well as oversight from Arnold and Carmichael, Triumph is bringing in some experienced personnel.