Main image by Kellen Brauer

Jalek Swoll has had an up and down first three years of his career. From missing the main event in his first professional supercross race to winning his first ever AMA Motocross overall just over a year later, Swoll has learned a lot in a short time.

Last year, he was tasked with getting used to the all-new Husqvarna FC 250 which he and teammate RJ Hampshire ultimately were left scratching their heads with settings on more than one occasion. Now with three years of racing experience under his belt and a whole year of bike development as well, Swoll is hoping 2023 is his best year yet.

We caught up with him on Tuesday to ask him about pushing through the struggles.

Racer X: Heading into 2023. First of all, give me a little bit of an idea of how your off-season has been so far and how everything is going.

Jalek Swoll: Everything has been really good actually so far. I feel like we just had a lot more time on the bike and everything this year. We know a lot more about what to expect. A lot more parts have come in and everything, so we can find a lot more comfort than what we could have last year. This off-season has just been pretty good. We’ve been grinding away in Florida and been riding with the whole Husky and KTM group. We’re stacking up pretty well. Just pretty excited to get back going and kind of rebrand from last year.

Speaking of last year a little bit, obviously it was kind of a challenging year for you guys to kind of get used to the bike and everything like that. Is that something that you try to put everything in the past? Do you try to take some of the things that you learned last year and roll it into being better this year?

Last year was just its own challenge, really. With these new bikes, if we need to change things, it can’t just be changed on the spot, normally. Normally the parts and everything, that stuff kind of comes in through time. Last year we were just stuck where we were at and we kind of just had to get through the year, really. Not to say the bike was bad. We just needed some more comfort, really. Then also just limited time before we really went racing on the thing just didn’t help the cause. But this year, I think we’re in a much, much better spot. Riding has been going pretty good. Just looking forward to going again.