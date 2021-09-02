Results Archive
Motocross
Budds Creek
Articles
450 Results
  1. Dylan Ferrandis
  2. Ken Roczen
  3. Eli Tomac
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Jeremy Martin
  2. Jett Lawrence
  3. Justin Cooper
Full Results
Canadian MX
Gopher Dunes 1
Articles
Motocross
Ironman
Articles
450 Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Dylan Ferrandis
  3. Cooper Webb
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Jo Shimoda
  3. Justin Cooper
Full Results
Canadian MX
Gopher Dunes 2
Articles
Upcoming
Canadian MX
Sarnia
Fri Sep 3
Articles
Upcoming
Canadian MX
Sarnia 2
Sat Sep 4
Articles
Upcoming
Motocross
Fox Raceway 2
Sat Sep 4
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Turkey
Sun Sep 5
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Afyon
Wed Sep 8
Articles
Upcoming
GNCC
The Mountaineer
Sat Sep 11
Articles
Upcoming
Motocross
Hangtown
Sat Sep 11
Articles
Full Schedule

Joshua Varize To Fill-In For Rockstar Energy Husqvarna At Final Two Rounds of Pro Motocross

September 2, 2021 2:25pm | by:
Joshua Varize To Fill-In For Rockstar Energy Husqvarna At Final Two Rounds of Pro Motocross

The Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing Team has confirmed that rookie Joshua Varize will fill-in for the team’s 250MX efforts, alongside team rider RJ Hampshire, at the last two rounds of the 2021 AMA Pro Motocross Championship.

Varize, a Southern California native, will make his fill-in debut with the team this Saturday at the familiar Pala National but he’s no stranger to the 250MX class as he holds a coveted spot inside the top-20 in his first full season of professional motocross. With career-best finishes hovering just outside the top-10, Varize has delivered solid results thus far, scoring points in all 20 motos of his rookie outdoor season.

Related: Joshua Varize Talks Fill-In Ride at Rockstar Energy Husqvarna

The team’s decision comes after battling an ongoing bout with injury and illness the season, which has unfortunately sidelined 250 riders Jalek Swoll and Stilez Robertson, as well as 450 riders Dean Wilson, Jason Anderson and Zach Osborne throughout the summer.

For more information on the Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing Team and its athletes, visit www.husqvarna-motorcycles.com

Check out the interview Kellen Brauer did with Varize.

Read Now
October 2021 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The October 2021 Digital Issue Availalbe Now