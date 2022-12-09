On Wednesday, HEP Motorsports Suzuki announced huge news that they have officially signed Ken Roczen for the 2023 Monster Energy AMA Supercross and AMA Pro Motocross Championships. On Thursday evening, the team also confirmed the signing of Kyle Chisholm in a “multi-year agreement.” Chisholm raced the 2019 AMA Supercross season with the team, making 16 450SX main events that season (of course he did. Chiz is gonna Chiz).

Since then, Chizz has primarily raced through self-funded efforts aboard a Yamaha YZ450F, with assorted fill-in rides, such as a a multi-round deal with Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing in the 250SX East Region earlier this season. With Chisholm just turning 35 years old this week, the #11 is one of the most experienced riders in the field. Not surprisingly, the team states that the veteran rider will “serve a lead role in bike development for the team- a role the team is already seeing benefits from.”

H.E.P. Motorsports' announcement is below: