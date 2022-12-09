On Wednesday, HEP Motorsports Suzuki announced huge news that they have officially signed Ken Roczen for the 2023 Monster Energy AMA Supercross and AMA Pro Motocross Championships. On Thursday evening, the team also confirmed the signing of Kyle Chisholm in a “multi-year agreement.” Chisholm raced the 2019 AMA Supercross season with the team, making 16 450SX main events that season (of course he did. Chiz is gonna Chiz).
Since then, Chizz has primarily raced through self-funded efforts aboard a Yamaha YZ450F, with assorted fill-in rides, such as a a multi-round deal with Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing in the 250SX East Region earlier this season. With Chisholm just turning 35 years old this week, the #11 is one of the most experienced riders in the field. Not surprisingly, the team states that the veteran rider will “serve a lead role in bike development for the team- a role the team is already seeing benefits from.”
H.E.P. Motorsports' announcement is below:
“H.E.P. Motorsports and @suzukicycles are proud to announce the signing of Kyle Chisholm to a multi-year agreement that will see Chisholm compete on the Suzuki RM-Z450 in the coming seasons. The ever-popular Chisholm, a 450 class veteran, brings a wealth of knowledge to the H.E.P. Motorsports team. While also competing professionally, Chisholm will serve a lead role in bike development for the team- a role the team is already seeing benefits from. Look for a complete team announcement in the near future, but in the meantime make sure you are ready to cheer on the number 11 machine at the season opener in Anaheim, CA.”
Chisholm posted on his personal Instagram page.
“Really excited and thankful for the announcement today of me signing a multi year deal with the @hepmotorsports team! I raced for them in 2019 and I’m happy to be back for some more racing. But I’m equally as excited for the opportunity to be more than just a racer and help the team in development and any other ways I can.
They’ve assembled a great group of people and are really growing so I’m excited for the opportunity to grow with them for a few years.
Also it’s going to be some fun being teammates with my friend and riding buddy @kenroczen94 ! He’s ripping on the @suzukicycles !
Can’t wait to see everyone in a few weeks! Thanks @dpipes181 @hepmotorsports LFG!”