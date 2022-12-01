Surprise surprise! Zach Osborne has always hinted of a GNCC career post his motocross and supercross days, but we didn't know such a big change was coming so soon. Yesterday Zach thanked the Husqvarna brand for eight years of service, including multiple titles at the highest level. Today, he announced a new deal with a new brand. AmPro Yamaha is Yamaha's GNCC team, and Osborne has joined the squad to race XC2 (250 class) in the Grand National Cross Country Series and select U.S. Sprint Enduro races for 2023.

Yamaha's press release is below and we'll have more with Osborne shortly.

AmPro Yamaha Announces 2023 Team

Ricky Russell, Zach Osborne, Liam Draper, and reigning GNCC WXC Champion Rachael Archer looking to campaign for top honors aboard their YZs

Marietta, Georgia – AmPro Yamaha is excited to announce a powerhouse lineup for 2023 with the signing of Ricky Russell to lead the charge in the premier class, and the addition of Zach Osborne and Liam Draper in the 250 class. Returning with the team to defend her crown in the Grand National Cross Country Series (GNCC) is 2022 WXC National Champion Rachael Archer.

Russell returns to the AmPro family looking to fight for the title aboard the all-new 2023 Yamaha YZ450F and will be racing the GNCC XC1 class, the National Enduro Series Pro 1 class, and select US Sprint Enduro rounds. The Washington State rider ended the year on a high note with a victory at the season finale to give him a pair of wins for third in the points standings and looks to keep his momentum rolling into next season.