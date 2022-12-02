“Filthy” Phil Nicoletti is our man in the trenches, working every day on his Muc-Off/FXR/ClubMX Yamaha to prep for Anaheim 1. This means he knows more about the sport than us mere mortals who watch. Ask the man in the arena, as they say, yadda yadda yadda.

Hey Phil!

I love reading your section. The straight shooting gritty responses are always appreciated. In the most recent Unphiltered you talked about working on weaknesses. I'm new to racing MX and my corner speed and technique need a lot of work. I'm wondering if you could share 3-5 drills or things you work on to help improve cornering.

Warm regards from the cold great white north.

-Matty T

Matt,

I appreciate you reading and sending in your question! One of the most effective thing I believe you can do is “no rear brake” motos. They help a huge amount. You will be surprised how fast and how much roll speed you can find with no rear brake. You will eventually see that it works better in a lot of areas not to use the rear brake. The next step to that when you get more comfortable with that feeling, is go to no rear brake and no clutch. The no rear brake will teach you momentum, and the no clutch will teach you to keep steady throttle control. It’ll make you learn not to be so on and off with the throttle. You’ll be really surprised how close you can get to your fastest lap time prior to doing those drills. You might think it’s hard to do, but the watch will show you’re going the same speed while gaining a lot more control and skill, and the more you do it, the better you will get and it will just blend into your normal riding. Another great tool is to just become aware of stopping power. Set up two cones spaced apart. You set them up to where you are going down a straight away and the first cone will be your braking point and the second cone will be the point where you have to be completely stopped. Start farther apart until you get the feel, and practice trying to get the cones as close as possible. If you’re practicing on grass, be careful…….I’ve bitten that bullet.