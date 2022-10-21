Welcome to Racerhead. Sometime early tomorrow morning the FIM will crown a new World Supercross Champion, down in Melbourne, Australia. It’s the second and final round of the “pilot season” of the new series run by SX Global, a company based in Australia. At that point, Red Bull KTM’s Cooper Webb will no longer be the current world champion. That’s right. The FIM does not consider 2022 Monster Energy Supercross Champion Eli Tomac as the current world champion, despite the fact that he won the same series—Monster Energy Supercross—that he won in 2020 to become FIM World Champion, and that Webb won in 2021.
Ever since Feld Entertainment, organizers of the Monster Energy Supercross, decided not to continue to co-sanction with the FIM for 2022, after twenty years of sanctioning with both the AMA and FIM, there’s been some confusion. Feld is still running the world’s biggest and most prestigious series, Monster Energy Supercross, only without the FIM sanction. After Feld left, SX Global bid on and won the right to start its own World Supercross Championship, which they have. The first race was in Cardiff, England two weeks ago, and won by the same Eli Tomac who is once again the Monster Energy Supercross Champion, only this time, unlike last time two years ago, the FIM does not recognize him as the World Supercross Champion.
It gets more confusing when some are calling this new series the “first-ever” FIM World Supercross Championship, because this championship goes back much further than you might be thinking. This is not a knock on the new series—any new opportunities for professional racers is a good development. When we wake up tomorrow, we will have a new World Supercross Champion, either Ken Roczen or Vince Friese, as well as a first-time SX2 World Champion, as 250 SX class champions the last twenty years in Monster Energy Supercross are regional AMA champions, as the FIM did not cover the 250 class here.
Got all that? Being a student all things SX and MX, I thought it would be fun to try to work through all of the different FIM World Supercross Champions over the years, going back to the beginning.
Of course supercross is an American invention. California promoter Mike Goodwin came up with the idea of building a motocross in a football stadium and racing under the lights. It had been done before in Eastern Europe, though not at night, and certainly not in the modern era of dirt bikes. Goodwin called his race the Superbowl of Motocross and it was held on July 8, 1972, in the Los Angeles Coliseum. Two years later, the AMA sanction the first “AMA Super Series of Stadium Motocross,” a three-race series that included the Daytona SX, the Houston Astrodome, and the Los Angeles Coliseum.
The first big modern supercross in Europe that was the Amsterdam SX of 1981, held on the eve of the legendary ’81 FIM Trophee des Nations in Belgium, where Team USA won for the first time. The winner of the Amsterdam race was the late Mike Bell, the 1980 AMA Supercross Champion. The event, co-promoted by a man named Bob DeJong, with help from none other than Gerrit Wolsink, at the time the most famous and successful Dutch motocrosser, did well enough that other SX races started popping up around Europe.
The first Paris-Bercy Supercross was held in March of 1984, midweek and right in the middle of two AMA Supercross events, Daytona and Talladega. The first King of Bercy? ’83 AMA Supercross Champion David Bailey.
By 1985 the FIM thought it was time to sanction a supercross series and give it “World Championship” status. They decided to hold races in Sweden and Spain, and then decided to also add the Los Angeles Coliseum, which meant working with Mike Goodwin, in a late November off-season race. They called the series the Rodil Cup and while the European races went okay, the one at the Coliseum was something of a debacle after Goodwin decided to try an inverted start in which heat race winners would line up in the second row for the main. Ricky Johnson won the first heat outright, and then was furious when he saw Jeff Ward, Ron Lechien and Johnny O’Mara all tank their own heat races in order to let someone else win to make sure they started on the front row of the main event.
The whole starting gate drama (and RJ’s podium rant about it) seems to be the only thing that most remember from the Rodil Cup (well, that and the fact that RJ wore a pair of Life’s A Beach swim trunks over his Fox riding pants). But it was the end of a three-round series, and the champion was none other than Jim “Hollywood” Holley. I asked him if he remembered anything else from the Rodil Cup tour, Holley laughs, “I remember in Spain it was raining real hard, and I was the only guy who went out for the parade lap!”
The FIM seemed to shelve the idea of a world series after that, though races like the Paris SX, Geneva in Switzerland and Genoa in Spain did have annual one-off weekend races that attracted many top Americans, and more and more Europeans.
In ’91 and 1992 there was something called the Masters of Motocross Series which included some pretty big names like Jean-Michel Bayle, and some stadium races, but mostly "Fast Cross" type races like the big one in Italy that Saporitti used to run.
But then there was also an FIM World Supercross Series back in 1992, with races in Europe and Japan, and the champion was Jeff Stanton, who also happened to be the ’92 AMA Supercross and 250 Pro Motocross Champion.
The 1993 World Supercross Champion was Guy Cooper, and it was during this series where both he and a young Jeremy McGrath, the newly-crowned AMA champion, began showing off a new trick called the nac-nac.
In both 1994 and '95 McGrath won the FIM World Supercross Championship, both years included races in Tokyo and Barcelona. This time they also looped in the Paris-Bercy Supercross, which by now was well-established as the biggest and most prestigious international supercross event in the world.
In 1996 Jeff Emig was crowned World Supercross Champion after a seven-round autumn series and told Cycle News, "I guess it doesn't mean much to the folks back home but it's important to me. I entered the series wanted to win, and I've ridden seven hard races to do so."
Emig would go on to win his one and only AMA Supercross crown in 1997, but not the ‘97 World Supercross Championship. Instead, it was won by Honda's Ezra Lusk. It had six rounds and included both Osaka and Tokyo, Japan, and Switzerland (Geneva).
In 1998 the FIM World Supercross series was organized in the fall by Action Group, Giuseppe Luongo's old company before it became Youthstream and now InFront. The races were in Germany, Brazil, Italy and France. "MX Geoff" Meyer said in the Cycle News coverage that 50,000 people attended the opener at Le Stade in Paris. The '98 SX World Champion would be Robbie Reynard.
In 1999 it was a three-round series, won by Yamaha’s David Vuillemin. The rounds were held in Leipzig, Germany, Pasadena's Rose Bowl, and one in Paris. Afterwards, Vuillemin said, "I might have won the series but McGrath is the real world champion. He's won in America and that gives him the role as the best supercross rider in the world."
Finally, in 2000, Factory Connection Honda rider Mike LaRocco won the last of these stand-alone FIM World Supercross Championships, because a big change was coming—the AMA and their U.S. Supercross partner Clear Channel, which is now Feld Entertainment.
In 2001, Clear Channel reached out to the FIM about the idea of sanctioning their events, as a way to combat the AMA announcing that they had a new SX promotion partner in Jam Sports. But then the AMA and Clear Channel made up, to some extent, leading to a giant lawsuit by Jam Sports. So Clear Channel decided to keep the FIM sanction anyway, and just be co-sanctioned by the AMA as well. But the FIM wanted at least some of the races to be overseas, which most of the U.S.-based teams were adamantly against, as December is prime training and testing time for the January start of supercross.
No matter. One year later, in December 2002, the first rounds of the FIM World Supercross Championship were held in Geneva, Switzerland, and then in Arnhem, Holland. Then in January, the 2003 AMA Supercross Championship started, with the added phrasing “And FIM World Championship GP.” Here was the catch: In order to be considered in the FIM standings, you had to ride the overseas FIM events. And as far as the AMA Supercross series went, Daytona points only counted in the AMA championship, not for the FIM part… Like I said, very confusing. Anyway, in ’02 Team Yamaha’s Chad Reed, David Vuillemin and Tim Ferry went, as did KTM’s Jeremy McGrath. But Honda’s Ricky Carmichael did not. So the ’03 season ended with Ricky Carmichael as the AMA Supercross Champion, and Chad Reed as the FIM World Supercross Champion.
It gets more complicated in 2004. That’s because after Carmichael committed to racing overseas in December, he went out and tore up his knee at Thanksgiving, and pulled the plug on going. That had a chain reaction and led to others, including Reed, not going to Europe either. Reed would go on to win the ’04 AMA Supercross crown over Kevin Windham. The ’04 FIM Supercross World Champion? Yamaha support rider Heath Voss, who finished seventh in AMA Supercross at the same time.
After sitting out ’04 SX with a knee injury, Carmichael returned to dominate AMA Pro Motocross that summer, then switched from Honda to Suzuki. When he had a bad debut at the U.S. Open of Supercross in Las Vegas, RC told Suzuki he wanted to do the two “world” rounds, which Clear Channel decided to move from Europe to Canada to make it easier on everyone. Carmichael won both races on his Suzuki RM250, delighting the Canadian fans and giving the FIM-idea a reprieve of sorts. And when he went out and won the AMA Supercross Championship in 2005, he was also the FIM World Supercross Champion because he had done those two FIM-mandatory Canadian rounds.
Fast forward to December 2005 and another really strange situation. This time Kawasaki’s James Stewart and Yamaha’s Chad Reed joined Suzuki’s Carmichael in committing to go to the Canadian rounds. Stewart was now aboard a KX450F and he took it to Carmichael in both Toronto and Vancouver, which gave him a 6-point lead (50-44) after two FIM rounds. They started from scratch at Anaheim 1 as far as the more important AMA series went, and soon Carmichael was more in control, but barely.
But then at the end of the season, after a thrilling three-way battle joined by Chad Reed, Carmichael ended up beating both James and Chad by just two points in the AMA Supercross Championship, 338-336.
Wait, there’s more. Going back to Daytona in March, two months earlier, Carmichael won and Reed was second, while Stewart crashed and ended up seventh. It really hurt James in the AMA standings, but not in the FIM standings—remember, Daytona didn’t count for FIM points. So when the FIM math was all down, adding in the Canadian rounds and taking out Daytona, James Stewart won the ’06 FIM World Supercross Championship by 12 points! This led to the infamously confusing Cycle News cover where they are both holding #1 plates in Las Vegas.
Things were a little more normal in 2007 and 2008. Carmichael had stepped away from full-time racing, and Stewart won both AMA/FIM titles in ’07 and Chad Reed won both in ’08. By now the powers-that-be realized that SX as it existed was not so easy to export as an entire series, and they settled on just one race in Canada, Toronto. But even that became hit or miss after a while. The AMA, the FIM and what was now Feld Entertainment decided to just combine the series, include Daytona in both, just award both the AMA Supercross Championship and the FIM World Supercross Championship as the same series, start to finish.
As a result, every Monster Energy Supercross Champion from 2009 to 2021 would be both AMA Champion and FIM World Champion. In order, it was Stewart (’09), Ryan Dungey (’10), Ryan Villopoto (’11-14), Dungey (’15-’17), Jason Anderson (’18), Cooper Webb (’19), Eli Tomac (’20) and Webb again (’21). After that Feld decided not to renew the sanction with the FIM, and a few months later, the FIM put their “World Championship” sanction out for bid, and now we have SX Global’s pilot season of the FIM World Supercross Championship. It’s their first time to crown a world supercross champion, but not the FIM’s.
Like I said at the top, I love reviewing the history of SX/MX, as well as MXGP, old amateur nationals, the industry at large, and every record book out there. If I missed something here, or mis-typed, by all means let me know. Because I will be up early tomorrow watching WSX from Melbourne!
And for a preview, Jason Weigandt did a special episode of the Weege Show previewing the Melbourne WSX this weekend:
Keep it Simple (Jason Weigandt)
It’s hard to find anything that gets universal love in these days of polarization (and polarization has spilled well beyond politics to encompass everything else). Red Bull Straight Rhythm, though, actually does seem to make most people happy. First, it's all two strokes, which everyone loves. Second, it’s so darned simple it’s hard to hate it! RBSR does not make any claims about being serious or even important. You really can’t under deliver if you don’t make grand promises in the first place. Talk show legend David Letterman used to live by a credo that says you can’t get made fun of if you’re already making fun of yourself. That’s kind of how this event works. Hey, it doesn’t even count for anything! Don’t worry about it!
Plus, with RBSR vehemently not requiring training and throwing everyone’s bike prep to the side by using two strokes, it’s a pretty level playing field. We would never wonder about Josh Hansen’s chances to beat Marvin Musquin or Ken Roczen in a real 20-minute supercross, but in this format, well, he’s got a chance. I announced the TV broadcast for ESPN alongside Daniel Blair and we were both very curious how Justin Hill and Hansen would perform against the big names. At this type of event, they could win!
It turned out just about right, with Hansen barely eliminating Hill in three super close runs, and then Hansen getting narrowly edged by Musquin. Musquin, Roczen and Justin Barcia took the podium spots, and they’re legitimate big names, but the dark horses were no joke. As always, the event would be even cooler if riders like Jason Anderson and Eli Tomac were in it. Red Bull would love to have them, even though they’re Monster athletes, as proven at the Red Bull Imagination free riding comp a few weeks ago, which was won by Monster’s own Axxel Hodges. Really, every off-season event struggles to pack in all the top talent, as World Supercross is learning right now, or Paris, or any place else. I think, for what RBSR is, the assembled group was pretty solid. Also, Carson Brown won the 125 class, which is perfect. He’s a two-stroke social media hero. Well done, Carson.
Musquin, meanwhile, beat Roczen for the win. There was some buzz (literally) about the new EFI two-strokes KTM has launched into the MX space for 2023, but KTM people told me the bikes only showed up last week so the riders had very little time on them, and there aren’t really any fixes or mods yet for the engines. These were box stock motors with 450 factory suspension bolted to the chassis. The engines have major potential, but as of now they’re designed to have a lot of low-end power and very little top end, until they dial in any reliability weaknesses when they started revving them out (the mapping was even set up to limit the RPM). At some point the potential of this new two-stroke will be unlocked, but as of now, a lot of the KTM people thought Barcia, who still had the proven old carburetor engine on his GasGas, might have had an advantage.
Musquin said it was very strange to be told not to rev his bike in the air over jumps, but he stayed within the rev limits and won anyway. Is Marvin not one of the most underappreciated riders out there? Throughout his career he has beaten the best in the business straight up. Not enough to land the title he wants, but he’s beaten them more than most riders can say.
As for the rest of the event, there were some compromises in space and ticket sales due to jamming the whole thing down on Huntington Beach. The pits ended up closed to the public, which was not the plan but the local fire marshal shut the pits down at the last moment. Compromises had to be made for Huntington Beach, but it made for a spectacular scene. It’s the same old conundrum when holding a dirt bike—nicer facilities or a bigger footprint? What’s better? Well, this one wasn’t perfect, but was cool, and in this day and age it had a higher approval rating than most.
GOAT FARM/2023 YZ450F Intro (Keefer)
I had the chance to go to Florida this week and experience all that is the GOAT Farm. RC's place is now the Star Racing Yamaha Facility that houses up to 11 riders! That's right there are 11 bays inside the Star Racing facility so the team is equipped to house up to 11 riders if need be. Once you enter the facility you're greeted by the old number 4 water truck and a picturesque green backdrop with orange rolling hills. That orange is the color of this Georgia dirt and let me tell you, it’s something that every west coast rider should experience. When you ask me what I was more excited about, the new YZ450F or getting to ride the track, I couldn't give you a straight answer! When you walk around the facility you just get a feeling of all the effort that has been poured into these hollowed grounds over the years. The Monster Energy Star Racing Yamaha team was nice enough to have us out for two days for a tour of their race shop/facility on day one and a full day of testing the new 2023 YZ450F on day two.
With almost 4 engine hours on the new blue bike, there is a lot to unwrap, but you will have to wait until Monday at 9AM PST to hear all about it as that is when the embargo will be lifted. I can tell you there will be a lengthy video that will go up, right here on Racer X as well as a full podcast/breakdown of the whole event over on Keeferinctesting.com. I can say that the track we all got to ride was amazing and the jumps are way bigger at the GOAT Farm than anything I have ridden lately in California! My butt may have puckered a few times on Tuesday, but we made it back to California in one piece and with a lot of information for you future buyers.
So, if you’ve wondered what it's like to ride Ricky Carmichael's old stomping grounds, you can read all about it!
SAVATGY (Matthes)
I know everyone is excited for the new SMX thing next year and there is going to be a lot of money poured into the series for the riders but at the end of the day, we're still missing individual team owners that want to invest into our sport. How do I know this? Well, Joey Savatgy doesn't have a ride for next year. Neither does his teammate at Rick Ware Racing in the WSX series, Shane McElrath. As of now, heading into Anaheim 1 these two deserving riders don't have a team, a salary or anything. I love the privateers as much as anyone but I'm not one of those guys that say so and so should get a factory bike after they put in just one or two good rides. In the case of Savatgy and McElrath though, yes- they should have rides in our sport. To do that, we’ve gotta make it better for team owners, methinks.
You can listen to Joey talk about 2023, the WSX, the effect social media had on his career with the "Osborne incident" and more.
50 Years of Texas Moto (DC)
My friend Larry Hughes is a longtime Texas moto enthusiast and industry member. He's currently a regional sales manager for Stark Electric Motorcycles. He sent me an email with a couple of photos taken 50 years apart at the Rio Bravo track in Houston, Texas. The first is a black-and-white photo taken at the 1972 Trans-AMA featuring Ake Jonsson (27) and Heikki Mikkola (10) and "Bad" Brad Lackey (standing) on the starting line before a race that Jonsson would win. The color photo was taken this weekend, fifty years later, of Ethan Hughes, TJ Hughes and Landen Summerlin on the starting line at Rio Bravo in Houston before practice at the 2022 AMA District 20 Championship Series. All three are members on Larry's team, FCA Motocross. Hughes added that Rio Bravo has the same basic layout since the '70s, with just a few more jumps, but that legendary dirt. Lining the two up is a cool way to compare motocross then and now.
And above is some old footage from that '72 Trans-AMA race, which included a section of the track that had a line through a batch of trees!
Hey, Watch It!
When fashion meets function, with the talented @heliot_emil at last weeks Paris Fashion Week. 🙌
https://www.linkedin.com/posts/alpinestars_alpinestars-heliotemil-parisfashionweek-activity-69846292…
Red Bull KTM's Ryan Dungey explains his decision to race this summer in this edition of Fox MX: Unplugged:
And with James Stewart going into the AMA Motorcycle Hall of Fame next Friday evening at the induction ceremony in Pickerington, Ohio, here's a look back at his broadcast debut at Budds Creek--or more specifically his journey to the broadcasting booth--in this film, SEVEN / / New Beginnings
- GNCC
IronmanSaturday, October 22
Head-Scratching Headline/s of the Week
“Cockatoos Are Getting Smarter. Should Humans Be Worried?”—The Wall Street Journal
“Sting Operation: Massachusetts woman unleashed swarm of bees on deputies serving eviction notice, police say”—Foxnews.com
“New Zealand farmers hit streets to protest cow-burp tax plan”—Politico.com
"Brits wanted to Know if Prime Minister Liz Truss Would Outlast a Head of Lettuce. She Didn't."—People
Random Notes
Thanks for reading Racerhead. See you at the races!