Infront Moto Racing Releases 2023 MXGP Schedule, Confirms MXoN Date

While it is bound to change (especially with three rounds fully as TBA at the moment), Infront Moto Racing has released the first version of the 2023 FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP) schedule. The release also confirms the date for the 2023 Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations (MXoN), which is scheduled for October 22, 2023, in Ernée, France.

The following press release is from Infront Moto Racing:

2023 Provisional FIM Motocross World Championship Calendar

MONACO (Principality of Monaco) – Infront Moto Racing is delighted to share the provisional 2023 FIM Motocross World Championship calendar featuring some new and exciting locations!

21 events are foreseen in 2023, including the Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations which is set to take place in Ernée, France, on October the 22nd. Additional events, such as the FIM Junior Motocross World Championship will head to Romania on the 9th of July, while the MXoEN will be held on October the 8th with a TBA venue.

The FIM Motocross World Championship is set to kick off on the 12th of March at the MXGP of Patagonia Argentina in the stunning Villa la Angostura, followed by two events in locations to be confirmed on the 26th of March and then 8th and 10th of April.

Grand Prix are set to take place in Trentino, Portugal and Spain, before MXGP will return to Villars sous Ecot for the MXGP of France. Then MXGP of Latvia and the Liqui Moly MXGP of Germany are scheduled in early June and will round out the first half of the season in Europe before the trip to Asia for the Indonesian double header in Sumbawa and the brand new Lombok.

Czech Republic, Flanders (Belgium), Finland and Sweden will see the action return to Europe, before we see the much-anticipated return of the MXGP of the Netherlands at a track that is not new to the MXGP Paddock as the Dutch GP will be held at the popular Arnhem on the 20th of August!

And to finish off the season, Turkiye will once again host MXGP in Afyonkarahisar before the series will make its very first trip to a brand-new venue in Thanh Hoa for the MXGP of Vietnam. A TBA event will follow in early October before the Championship is set to conclude at the MXGP of Great Britain in Matterley Basin for the 2023 Grand Finale.

Infront Moto Racing is delighted to see the series grow and travel to new venues as well as see the return of old favourites and would like to thank the FIM, FIM-Europe, all the organizers and Federations along with teams, partners and all stakeholders for their cooperation to complete this MXGP calendar that will see 20 rounds of the FIM Motocross World Championship in 2023.

2023 Provisional FIM Motocross World Championship Schedule