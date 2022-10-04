Starts have never been a strength of Eli Tomac, which is why a few big holeshots for the now-living-legend from Colorado really stood out this year. When Eli pulls a big one, you notice, and that’s what defined his day at the RedBud National earlier this summer. Eli came within inches of holeshotting both motos in July, which briefly had everyone talking about starts being one of his best assets going forward.

Nah. A week later at Southwick Eli started moto one in about eighth, waited a few laps, then unleashed a charge that no one could stop, raging all the way to the front. Beast Mode will always define Eli. He’s gotten better starts on his new Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing machine this year, but make no mistake, he’s a finisher not a starter.

Well, unless you’re racing at RedBud. Tomac tried something unique this year at the national back in July, when he chose to line up in a middle gate near the starters box. RedBud’s tight first turn, revamped back in 2018 for the Motocross of Nations, generally favors the inside gates, just like the Budds Creek start, which was also revamped for a Motocross of Nations back in 2007.

This year, though, Eli went to the middle and pulled a huge first moto holeshot, and nearly grabbed it again in moto two, just getting edged out.