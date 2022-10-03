Results Archive
Overall Results
  1. Jordan Ashburn
  2. Craig Delong
  3. Thad Duvall
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Jonathan Girroir
  2. Liam Draper
  3. Jonathan Johnson
Nations Results
  1. United States
  2. France
  3. Australia
Wake-Up Call

October 3, 2022 9:30am
by:

Main image: Grant Baylor, Photo by Shan Moore

AMA National Enduro Series

Round 8 (of 10) — Muddobbers National Enduro — Matthews, Indiana

Pro Overall

1. Grant Baylor (GG)
2. Josh Toth (KTM)
3. Ricky Russell (GG)
4. Steward Baylor (Yam)
5. Craig Delong (Hsq)
6. Thad Duvall (Hsq)
7. Jesse Ansley (KTM)
8. Evan Smith (Bet)
9. Ben Nelko (Hon)
10. Ben Herrera (Kaw)

Pro 1 Championship Standings

AMA EnduroCross Championship Series

Round 3 (of 6) — National Western Events Center — Denver, Colorado

Pro Overall

Trystan Hart (KTM)
Trystan Hart (KTM) Jack Jaxson

Pro Championship Standings

CANADIAN TRIPLE CROWN CHAMPIONSHIP

Round 3 (of 6) of AX Tour — Sarnia AX — Sarnia, Ontario

250 Pro

450 Pro

Championship Standings

250 Pro

450 Pro

Other Championship Standings

grand National Cross Country (GNCC)

Through Round 11 (of 13)

Championship Standings

Overall

Jordan Ashburn has clinched the 2022 Grand National Championship. 

GNCC

Overall Standings - 2022

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Jordan Ashburn Cookeville, TN United States242
2Craig Delong Morgantown, PA United States181
3Ben Kelley Harwinton, CT United States180
4Trevor Bollinger Morganton, NC United States148
5Ricky Russell Duvall, WA United States139
6Grant Baylor Belton, SC United States133
7Josh Toth Winstead, CT United States122
8Lyndon Snodgrass Australia122
9Ruy Barbosa Chile105
10Ryder Lafferty Millville, NJ United States93
XC2

GNCC

XC2 Pro Standings - 2022

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Lyndon Snodgrass Australia231
2Ryder Lafferty Millville, NJ United States193
3Ruy Barbosa Chile192
4Michael Witkowski North Liberty, IN United States190
5Cody J Barnes Sterling, IL United States175
6Angus Riordan Woodland, CA United States160
7Benjamin Herrera Chile156
8Liam Draper Auckland New Zealand145
9Jonathan Johnson Landrum, SC United States136
10Evan Smith Jefferson, GA United States123
XC3

GNCC

XC3 Pro-Am Standings - 2022

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Brody Johnson Landrum, SC United States276
2Zack Hayes Sumter, SC United States263
3Jake Froman Lynnville, IN United States199
4Max Fernandez Ottsville, PA United States184
5Jason Lipscomb Parkersburg, WV United States171
6Hunter Neuwirth Plantation, FL United States156
7Dakoda Devore Uhrichsville, OH United States144
8Eli Childers Hickory, NC United States131
9Brenden J Poling Grafton, WV United States115
10Dominick Morse Newark Valley, NY United States94
WXC

GNCC

WXC Standings - 2022

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Rachael Archer New Zealand251
2Tayla Jones Yass Australia246
3Korie Steede Beloit, OH United States240
4Prestin Raines Travelers Rest, SC United States160
5Jocelyn Barnes Equinunk, PA United States134
6Shelby A Turner Barons, AB Canada131
7Kayla Oneill Greenwood Lake, NY United States120
8Taylor Johnston Buskirk, NY United States117
9Sheryl B Hunter Jericho, VT United States108
10Brandy Richards 100
PROGRESSIVE AMERICAN FLAT TRACK

Through Round 14 (of 17)

Championship Standings

SuperTwins

Production Twins

AFT Singles

2022 Champions

RiderChampionship/RaceClass
Eli Tomac (Yamaha)Monster Energy Supercross450SX
Christian Craig (Yamaha)Monster Energy Supercross250SX West Region
Jett Lawrence (Honda)Monster Energy Supercross250SX East Region
Chance Hymas (Honda)Monster Energy Supercross250SX Futures
Eli Tomac (Yamaha)Lucas Oil Pro Motocross450 Class
Jett Lawrence (Honda)Lucas Oil Pro Motocross250 Class
Tim Gajser (Honda)FIM Motocross World ChampionshipMXGP
Tom Vialle (KTM)FIM Motocross World ChampionshipMX2
Rick Elzinga (Yamaha)FIM Motocross World ChampionshipEMX250
Nancy Van De Ven (Yamaha)FIM Motocross World ChampionshipWMX
Team USA (Tomac, Cooper, & Sexton)Monster Energy FIM Motocross of NationsTeam

Maxime Renaux (Yamaha)		Monster Energy FIM Motocross of NationsMXGP
Justin Cooper (Yamaha)Monster Energy FIM Motocross of NationsMX2
Jett Lawrence (Honda)Monster Energy FIM Motocross of NationsOpen
All 2022 ResultsRicky Carmichael Amateur Daytona Supercross (RCSX) ResultsNA
All 2022 ResultsDaytona Vintage Supercross ResultsNA
Caden Braswell (GasGas)Loretta Lynn'sHorizon Award
All 2022 ResultsLoretta Lynn's ResultsNA
TBDMini O's ResultsNA
TBDMini O's ResultsNA
Jordan Ashburn (Husqvarna)GNCCXC1
TBDGNCCXC2
TBDGNCCXC3
TBDGNCCWXC
TBDPenrite ProMX ChampionshipMX1
TBDPenrite ProMX ChampionshipMX2
TBDPenrite ProMX ChampionshipMX3
Kyle Peters (Honda)AMA Kicker Arenacross SeriesPro National Champion
Great BritainInternational Six Days Enduro (ISDE)World Tropy Team
Great BritainInternational Six Days Enduro (ISDE)Women's World Tropy Team
Michael Hicks (KTM)Hoosier Arenacross Series250 Pro
Michael Hicks (KTM)Hoosier Arenacross Series450 Pro
Dylan Wright (Honda)Canadian Triple Crown (Motocross)450
Ryder McNabb (Honda)CanadianTriple Crown (Motocross)250
TBDCanadian Triple Crown (Supercross)450
TBDCanadian Triple Crown (Supercross)250
TBDCanadian Triple Crown (Combined)450
TBDCanadian Triple Crown (Combined)250
TBDItalian Motocross ChampionshipMX1
TBDParis SupercrossKing of Paris (SX1)
TBDParis SupercrossPrince of Paris (SX2)
Sam Sunderland (GasGas)Dakar RallyBike
TBDEnduroCrossSuper EnduroCross
Josh Toth (KTM)U.S. Sprint EnduroPro
Cody Barnes (Honda)U.S. Sprint EnduroPro 2

TBD		Kenda AMA National Enduro SeriesPro1
TBDKenda AMA National Enduro SeriesPro2
TBDWORCSPro 450 MC
TBDWORCSPro 250 MC
Billy Bolt (Husqvarna)FIM SuperEnduro World ChampionshipPrestige Class
TBDFIM Hard Enduro World ChampionshipPrestige Class
TBDAmerican Flat TrackAFT SuperTwins
TBDAmerican Flat TrackAFT Singles
TBDAmerican Flat TrackAFT Production Twins
