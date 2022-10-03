Main image: Grant Baylor, Photo by Shan Moore
AMA National Enduro Series
Round 8 (of 10) — Muddobbers National Enduro — Matthews, Indiana
Pro Overall
1. Grant Baylor (GG)
2. Josh Toth (KTM)
3. Ricky Russell (GG)
4. Steward Baylor (Yam)
5. Craig Delong (Hsq)
6. Thad Duvall (Hsq)
7. Jesse Ansley (KTM)
8. Evan Smith (Bet)
9. Ben Nelko (Hon)
10. Ben Herrera (Kaw)
Pro 1 Championship Standings
AMA EnduroCross Championship Series
Round 3 (of 6) — National Western Events Center — Denver, Colorado
Pro Overall
Pro Championship Standings
CANADIAN TRIPLE CROWN CHAMPIONSHIP
Round 3 (of 6) of AX Tour — Sarnia AX — Sarnia, Ontario
250 Pro
450 Pro
Championship Standings
250 Pro
450 Pro
Other Championship Standings
grand National Cross Country (GNCC)
Through Round 11 (of 13)
Championship Standings
Overall
Jordan Ashburn has clinched the 2022 Grand National Championship.
GNCC
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Jordan Ashburn
|Cookeville, TN
|242
|2
|Craig Delong
|Morgantown, PA
|181
|3
|Ben Kelley
|Harwinton, CT
|180
|4
|Trevor Bollinger
|Morganton, NC
|148
|5
|Ricky Russell
|Duvall, WA
|139
|6
|Grant Baylor
|Belton, SC
|133
|7
|Josh Toth
|Winstead, CT
|122
|8
|Lyndon Snodgrass
|122
|9
|Ruy Barbosa
|105
|10
|Ryder Lafferty
|Millville, NJ
|93
XC2
GNCC
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Lyndon Snodgrass
|231
|2
|Ryder Lafferty
|Millville, NJ
|193
|3
|Ruy Barbosa
|192
|4
|Michael Witkowski
|North Liberty, IN
|190
|5
|Cody J Barnes
|Sterling, IL
|175
|6
|Angus Riordan
|Woodland, CA
|160
|7
|Benjamin Herrera
|156
|8
|Liam Draper
|Auckland
|145
|9
|Jonathan Johnson
|Landrum, SC
|136
|10
|Evan Smith
|Jefferson, GA
|123
XC3
GNCC
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Brody Johnson
|Landrum, SC
|276
|2
|Zack Hayes
|Sumter, SC
|263
|3
|Jake Froman
|Lynnville, IN
|199
|4
|Max Fernandez
|Ottsville, PA
|184
|5
|Jason Lipscomb
|Parkersburg, WV
|171
|6
|Hunter Neuwirth
|Plantation, FL
|156
|7
|Dakoda Devore
|Uhrichsville, OH
|144
|8
|Eli Childers
|Hickory, NC
|131
|9
|Brenden J Poling
|Grafton, WV
|115
|10
|Dominick Morse
|Newark Valley, NY
|94
WXC
GNCC
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Rachael Archer
|251
|2
|Tayla Jones
|Yass
|246
|3
|Korie Steede
|Beloit, OH
|240
|4
|Prestin Raines
|Travelers Rest, SC
|160
|5
|Jocelyn Barnes
|Equinunk, PA
|134
|6
|Shelby A Turner
|Barons, AB
|131
|7
|Kayla Oneill
|Greenwood Lake, NY
|120
|8
|Taylor Johnston
|Buskirk, NY
|117
|9
|Sheryl B Hunter
|Jericho, VT
|108
|10
|Brandy Richards
|100
PROGRESSIVE AMERICAN FLAT TRACK
Through Round 14 (of 17)
Championship Standings
SuperTwins
Production Twins
AFT Singles
2022 Champions
|Rider
|Championship/Race
|Class
|Eli Tomac (Yamaha)
|Monster Energy Supercross
|450SX
|Christian Craig (Yamaha)
|Monster Energy Supercross
|250SX West Region
|Jett Lawrence (Honda)
|Monster Energy Supercross
|250SX East Region
|Chance Hymas (Honda)
|Monster Energy Supercross
|250SX Futures
|Eli Tomac (Yamaha)
|Lucas Oil Pro Motocross
|450 Class
|Jett Lawrence (Honda)
|Lucas Oil Pro Motocross
|250 Class
|Tim Gajser (Honda)
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|MXGP
|Tom Vialle (KTM)
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|MX2
|Rick Elzinga (Yamaha)
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|EMX250
|Nancy Van De Ven (Yamaha)
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|WMX
|Team USA (Tomac, Cooper, & Sexton)
|Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations
|Team
Maxime Renaux (Yamaha)
|Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations
|MXGP
|Justin Cooper (Yamaha)
|Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations
|MX2
|Jett Lawrence (Honda)
|Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations
|Open
|All 2022 Results
|Ricky Carmichael Amateur Daytona Supercross (RCSX) Results
|NA
|All 2022 Results
|Daytona Vintage Supercross Results
|NA
|Caden Braswell (GasGas)
|Loretta Lynn's
|Horizon Award
|All 2022 Results
|Loretta Lynn's Results
|NA
|TBD
|Mini O's Results
|NA
|TBD
|Mini O's Results
|NA
|Jordan Ashburn (Husqvarna)
|GNCC
|XC1
|TBD
|GNCC
|XC2
|TBD
|GNCC
|XC3
|TBD
|GNCC
|WXC
|TBD
|Penrite ProMX Championship
|MX1
|TBD
|Penrite ProMX Championship
|MX2
|TBD
|Penrite ProMX Championship
|MX3
|Kyle Peters (Honda)
|AMA Kicker Arenacross Series
|Pro National Champion
|Great Britain
|International Six Days Enduro (ISDE)
|World Tropy Team
|Great Britain
|International Six Days Enduro (ISDE)
|Women's World Tropy Team
|Michael Hicks (KTM)
|Hoosier Arenacross Series
|250 Pro
|Michael Hicks (KTM)
|Hoosier Arenacross Series
|450 Pro
|Dylan Wright (Honda)
|Canadian Triple Crown (Motocross)
|450
|Ryder McNabb (Honda)
|CanadianTriple Crown (Motocross)
|250
|TBD
|Canadian Triple Crown (Supercross)
|450
|TBD
|Canadian Triple Crown (Supercross)
|250
|TBD
|Canadian Triple Crown (Combined)
|450
|TBD
|Canadian Triple Crown (Combined)
|250
|TBD
|Italian Motocross Championship
|MX1
|TBD
|Paris Supercross
|King of Paris (SX1)
|TBD
|Paris Supercross
|Prince of Paris (SX2)
|Sam Sunderland (GasGas)
|Dakar Rally
|Bike
|TBD
|EnduroCross
|Super EnduroCross
|Josh Toth (KTM)
|U.S. Sprint Enduro
|Pro
|Cody Barnes (Honda)
|U.S. Sprint Enduro
|Pro 2
TBD
|Kenda AMA National Enduro Series
|Pro1
|TBD
|Kenda AMA National Enduro Series
|Pro2
|TBD
|WORCS
|Pro 450 MC
|TBD
|WORCS
|Pro 250 MC
|Billy Bolt (Husqvarna)
|FIM SuperEnduro World Championship
|Prestige Class
|TBD
|FIM Hard Enduro World Championship
|Prestige Class
|TBD
|American Flat Track
|AFT SuperTwins
|TBD
|American Flat Track
|AFT Singles
|TBD
|American Flat Track
|AFT Production Twins