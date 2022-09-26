Well, the 2022 Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations is officially concluded. The pits are empty, everyone is either home or traveling back home, and the revs and celebrations have finally ended. Now that everything has sunk in for over half a day later, let’s get into what happened at the 75th MXoN event.

On Saturday during qualifying, taking out the worst finishes from each country’s combined scores Team USA claimed P1 with strong performances from Eli Tomac (second in the MXGP qualifying race), Justin Cooper (winning the MX2 qualifying race), and Chase Sexton (second in the Open qualifying race) to end the day with three total points as they dropped a second-place from Tomac. Team France qualified a close second behind USA with a total of four points following Dylan Ferrandis' Open win and Marvin Musquin's MX2 third, and dropping Maxime Renaux's MXGP seventh and Team Australia ended the day with five points: Hunter Lawrence's second in MX2 and Jett Lawrence's third in Open, dropping Mitch Evans' fourth in MXGP). These there three of the favorites entering the weekend (as well as Team Netherlands and Team Spain), so seeing them take the top three qualifying spots was not shocking. While it does not always prove to be the case, the qualifying results were a preview of what was to come Sunday. The weather on Saturday was great and the home team put themselves in a good position entering the final day. Still, with the most important day to go, Team USA started the weekend on the right foot and looked to carry the momentum into race day. J-Coop proved his qualifying race win in ’19 was no fluke.

“That's pretty much how it was for my seat also,” Cooper said when asked if his ride was easily to control with a good start. “It was nice with the fans. Honestly, I've never had that many people behind me, cheering me on throughout the whole track, that was something else and I've never experienced that, so it was kind of like an adrenaline rush the whole race. I was having a lot of fun out there and I almost wished it was longer. Now just need to bring the same energy tomorrow for the races and keep that intensity.”