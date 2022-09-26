Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing’s Eli Tomac had won everything there is to win on a dirt bike. From Monster Energy AMA Supercross and the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship titles on a 250 and 450 to Monster Energy Cup and MXGP victories, Tomac has found his way to the top step everywhere. There was one huge exception though to that stat that was still haunting Tomac and that was to claim a Motocross of Nations victory for Team USA.

Tomac had been to the Motocross of Nations three previous times riding in the MX2 class in Germany in 2013, the Open class in Latvia in 2014, and then in the MXGP class in the USA at RedBud in 2018. But each time he went, things went slightly wrong each time to keep him from helping USA back to that Chamberlain Trophy that they had not claimed since 2011.

That was until yesterday when Tomac won the first race at the Motocross of Nations at RedBud and coupled that with a sixth-place finish in his second moto to help USA win the Motocross of Nations for the first time in 11 years. In doing so, Tomac essentially completed the perfect season as he won his second Monster Energy AMA Supercross crown in May and his fourth 450 class Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship earlier this month as well. Everything Tomac has done since joining Yamaha for this season has now resulted in a victory and finally it’s also a Motocross of Nations victory as well. After his crowning moment, we caught up with the Colorado native to ask him how it feels.