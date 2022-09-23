Results Archive
450 Words: MXoN Gate Pick Ballot

450 Words MXoN Gate Pick Ballot

September 23, 2022 1:10pm
by:

This afternoon, the gate pick ballot took place for the 2022 Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations. This ballot will determine the order for the 34 countries to pick their respective gates for Saturday’s qualifying races.

The first country picked out of the countries list was Morocco. The first number pulled out of the gate selection order for Morocco ended up being #1, giving Team Morocco the first gate pick for all three of Saturday’s qualifying races. Notable selections include: Team Netherlands getting the fourth gate pick; Team Italy (defending champions) getting the sixth gate pick; Team Canada getting seventh gate pick; Team USA getting the 15th gate pick; Team Spain getting the 19th gate pick; Team Australia getting 23rd gate pick; and Team France getting 30th gate pick.

Team Morocco receiving the first gate selection.
Team Morocco receiving the first gate selection. Jordan Roberts

Full Gate Selection:

  1. Morocco
  2. Switzerland
  3. Latvia
  4. The Netherlands
  5. Estonia
  6. Italy
  7. Canada
  8. Ecuador
  9. Sweden
  10. Israel
  11. Belgium
  12. Germany
  13. FIM Europe
  14. Chile
  15. USA
  16. Norway
  17. Great Britain
  18. The Philippines
  19. Spain
  20. Finland
  21. Brazil
  22. Lithuania
  23. Australia
  24. Japan
  25. Mexico
  26. Ireland
  27. Venezuela
  28. Guam
  29. FIM Latin America
  30. France
  31. South Africa
  32. Iceland
  33. New Zealand
  34. Honduras

The full gate pic selection for Saturday's qualifying races at the 2022 Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations.
The full gate pic selection for Saturday's qualifying races at the 2022 Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations. Jordan Roberts

On Saturday, the countries will use this respective order for the three qualifying races: MXGP first, MX2 second, and Open third. The worst score from each country will dropped to and the best combined scores will determine the gate selection for Sunday’s points-paying motos.

If you missed it live, you can watch the replay of the gate pick ballot below:

Main image by Jordan Roberts

