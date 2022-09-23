This afternoon, the gate pick ballot took place for the 2022 Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations. This ballot will determine the order for the 34 countries to pick their respective gates for Saturday’s qualifying races.

The first country picked out of the countries list was Morocco. The first number pulled out of the gate selection order for Morocco ended up being #1, giving Team Morocco the first gate pick for all three of Saturday’s qualifying races. Notable selections include: Team Netherlands getting the fourth gate pick; Team Italy (defending champions) getting the sixth gate pick; Team Canada getting seventh gate pick; Team USA getting the 15th gate pick; Team Spain getting the 19th gate pick; Team Australia getting 23rd gate pick; and Team France getting 30th gate pick.