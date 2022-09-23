And speaking of the Netherlands, they are getting a lot of buzz as a possible contender, as are the French and the Australians, led by Jett Lawrence as he makes his 450 debut. Antonio Cairoli is also back with the defending champions from Italy and will run the #1 plate.

Needless to say, RedBud is filling up, and if the weather stays decent this could be the biggest MXoN ever held in the states, and maybe one of the biggest of all time. The usual partisans are here, carrying their national flags and colors and costumes, and you can feel the atmosphere getting more and more electric. There is no amateur racing component this weekend, so everyone who is here camping is here as a fan, and there are a bunch of them packed in already. It’s also a who’s who of international motocross, as everyone from Torsten Hallman to Heikki Mikkola to Ricky Johnson flew in early to attend the soiree at Terry Good’s International Motocross Museum in Chicago.

Unfortunately, not everyone is here. MXGP World Champion Tim Gajser decided to stay home after Slovenia could not field a proper three-man team. And MX2 World Champion Tom Vialle also decided not to ride for France as he’s trying to get ready for his full-time move to America next month. As a result, Marvin Musquin will ride the 250 for the French. Ken Roczen was not supposed to ride for Germany, so he’s presence was not expected, but there is a lot of talk in the paddock about what exactly happened between him and American Honda and where exactly he might end up next year. Another former World Champion, Romaine Febvre, also decided to sit the race out. And of course, Jeffrey Herlings has been out all year with his pre-season ankle injury and we probably won’t see him race until the 2023 FIM Motocross World Championship begin.

No matter, the race should be very competitive, and the fans are sure to make it special. The Motocross of Nations is an incredibly fun event and if you’ve never been, get to one someday. But this one seems special already, maybe as a result of it finally be the right time to get the whole motocross world back together after two years of COVID-19.

As you can imagine, we are all extremely busy here, and you can read much more about everything going on here today, or watch some of the video coverage we’ve been working on as we cover all of the introductions and press conferences and starting gate draw (France #3, the Netherlands #4, Canada #7, Team USA #15, etc.). There’s also the parade of teams that will get underway at 4:30, streaming live on www.mxgp-tv.com and then the RedBud Race Day Show hosted by Jason Weigandt and featuring Team USA will begin streaming on the Racer X YouTube page, beginning at 7:30 p.m., plus practice for the Pit Bike of Nations, and then some FMX, more guests and definitely some chainsaws and airhorns in the background. Same goes for tomorrow evening’s show, which will start around 7 and include coverage of the actual Pit Bike of Nations. It should all be a lot of fun, and go Team USA! Good luck and safe racing to all.