Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross’ 2022 season is done and dusted, but there are still many stories to unpack. Dean Wilson has now raced his final AMA National Motocross, he’ll be on the gate for Motocross of Nations, and then continue racing both FIM World Supercross and Monster Energy AMA Supercross. Honda HRC Team Manager Lars Lindstrom had his team in position to potentially win both the 250 and 450 National Championships, and Marvin Musquin made a surprise return to the races to get some laps on a 250, which is the bike he’ll race for Team France at the Motocross of Nations.

Steve Matthes talked to all three in the pits after the race.

Racer X: Dean Wilson, your final national. You went out with a tenth, it didn’t look like a lot of fun out there today, but congrats on the career and congrats on the top ten.

Dean Wilson: Yeah, thank you. Another top ten. Not really the first goal I wanted but my starts sucked ass all day, kind of frustrating there. Yeah, outdoors are done for me, I made it out healthy. Today put a stamp on it! When I rode off, I was like 'Yeah, I made the right decision.' Just with the way my knee is, I can’t ride to my full potential anymore. My knee is just so mangled. It hurts me in daily life. Anyways, had a good one, some ups and downs, and we’ve got one more with MX of Nations so I’m gonna try to enjoy that.