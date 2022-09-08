As we get ready for the return of the Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations to U.S. soil on September 24-25 at RedBud in Buchanan, Michigan, we’re going to count down some of our favorite Team USA moments over the years. We’ll start with 1996 and a moment that didn’t actually happened during the competition, but it did set the stage for a dominant performance by the Americans after two years of defeat.

In 1996 Honda’s Jeremy McGrath was on top of the AMA Supercross world, but Kawasaki’s Jeff Emig got the better of him in an epic outdoor duel for the 250 Pro Motocross Championship. The two would join forces together as two-thirds of Team USA at the ’96 FIM Motocross of Nations, set to take place on the infield of the Jerez road racing circuit in the southwest of Spain. They would be joined on the team by two-time AMA 125 National Champion Steve Lamson who, along with Emig, was on a defeated Team USA the previous year in Slovakia, where they were upset by Belgium.

The race in Spain seemed tailormade for the Americans, as the track had an obvious AMA flavor to it, with big tabletop and double jumps, and even a quadruple downhill jump that had the Grand Prix riders up in arms, because at the time the FIM frowned from supercross elements so much that a rule banning them found its way into the rulebook. However, the rule apparently did not apply to the MXoN, which brough the AMA riders into the equation, and with them, the expectation that they would be on a show for the Spanish fans. After all, McGrath was at the peak of his dominance and popularity as Team USA touched down in Spain.